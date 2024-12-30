Cop29: Sterling One Foundation Expands Beach Adoption Programme

Share

Sterling One Foundation has announced the expansion of its “Beach Adoption Programme”, a climate initiative focused on waste recovery and marine pollution reduction, in response to renewed global calls for action in the wake of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, described the programme as a significant local response to global environmental challenges. “COP29 reaffirmed the importance of solutions that empower communities while driving sustainability.

The Beach Adoption Programme is one of our ways of translating those principles into action,” she said. The programme, launched in 2021, now includes three additional beaches in Lagos—Debojo Beach, Eleko; Badore Beach, Ajah; and Okun Mopo Beach, Ajah.

These additions align with Lagos State’s Climate Action Plan and global climate priorities emphasised at COP29, which highlighted the importance of localised action and public-private partnerships in addressing climate challenges.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab, praised the initiative, stating: “Partnerships like this demonstrate how environmental goals can be achieved through collaboration.

By integrating circular economy practices, Sterling One Foundation is creating both environmental and economic value.”

According to a statement: “The Beach Adoption Program has recorded significant milestones, collecting over 7,800 kilograms of solid waste and 4,900 kilograms of recyclables from beaches such as Alpha Beach, Eleko Beach, and Lafiaji Beach.

The program also includes climate education efforts, having engaged over 5,000 students across Nigeria to raise awareness about sustainability and waste management.

“Apart from this, the programme has built the capacity of the locals to take responsibility for their environment with tools and the education needed to become active players in the circular economy while reducing plastic pollution on our beaches.

It has also supported the livelihood of women and youth in these communities giving them an alternative source of income. “The expansion follows COP29’s emphasis on community-driven initiatives and naturebased solutions as critical tools for combating climate change.

The program, supported by partners including First E&P, Bonnie Bio, LAWMA, Rite Foods, Sterling Bank, and the African Cleanup Initiative, has become a model for public-private collaboration.

These partnerships provide resources and expertise that strengthen the initiative’s impact, aligning with COP29’s call for integrated approaches to climate action.”

