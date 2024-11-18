COP29: Reps, Others Seek Equitable Energy Transition Policy

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Victor Ogene has advocated for accessible and equitable policies, including tax breaks and vocational grants to empower youth in renewable energy in African nations, especially in Nigeria.

He made this call alongside other stakeholders at a side event co-hosted by the Committee on Renewable Energy and INCLUDE, a Netherlands based knowledge platform, at the ongoing Conference of Parties, COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where world leaders are gathered to discuss climate change issues.

Ogene also called for a deliberate inclusion of youths and legislators in conferences and workshops where issues involving policies regarding developments in climate change and energy transitions are discussed, for a better understanding that would engender the right policy formulation and intentional youth involvement.

The side event, titled “Driving the Just Transition: Labor-Based Incentives and Youth-Centric Policies for a Sustainable Future,” according to a statement endorsed by both Hon. Ogene and Anika Altaf, Executive Director, INCLUDE, focused on actionable strategies to foster a fair and inclusive renewable energy transition in Africa.

Speakers at the side event included Ogene, Dr. Altaf, Victoria Manya, (Knowledge Broker, INCLUDE), Nurgul Iliazova, Professor of Economics, Bishkek State University, Kazakhstan, Farida Ally, Kenyan youth leader, Solomon Abu, a nuclear scientist and Kgaugelo Mkumbeni, research officer, Institute for Security Studies, Kenya.

Dr. Altaf in her presentation suggested mentorship programmes and international funding to authentically support youth-led renewable energy projects.

The conversations outlined a comprehensive approach to design labour incentives that not only support job creation, but also address the specific needs of young people.

“This includes accessible financial incentives, such as grants for youth-led startups and subsidies for skills acquisition in renewable energy industries; and policies that will integrate transparency and inclusivity to ensure equitable access.

The outcomes of the event reflected a unified approach to addressing Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities in the global energy transition.

The statement said further: “Victoria Manya set the scene for the panel’s conversation predicated on three critical points: Africa has pressing needs, like job creation and energy access, to address energy poverty.

“Africa contributes less than 4% of global emissions, so our transition must prioritize fair, localized strategies. For this transition to truly benefit Africa, we must base it on labour incentives that empower youth to take the lead.

“The event underscored the importance of crafting policies that resonate with young people. This involves using youth-friendly language, actively involving young voices in policy formulation, and prioritizing initiatives that align with their aspirations, such as meaningful, skill-based employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector.”

The speakers unanimously agreed that “Young people are emerging as key contributors to renewable energy solutions tailored to their communities. These innovations are not only effective but scalable, demonstrating the transformative potential of youth-led technological advancements in combating climate change.

“Emphasis was placed on the role of AI and digital technologies in enabling this progress. Early exposure, such as teaching coding skills to children as young as eight, was highlighted as a critical step in fostering a generation capable of driving impactful solutions.”

