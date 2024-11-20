New Telegraph

November 20, 2024
COP29: Let Public Health Be Central To Climate Negotiations – WMA

The World Medical Association (WMA) has called on governments to place public health at the heart of climate negotiations as the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) enters its critical stages in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Representing over 10 million doctors worldwide; the WMA calls for stronger financial and political commitments to address the intersection of climate change and public health.

The statement, delivered by WMA President, Dr. Ashok Philip, highlights the urgent need for global leaders to prioritise health in their climate actions.

Philip emphasised that; “Public health is not negotiable,” pointing to the growing impact of climate change on human health, animal health and the planet as a whole.

He cited rising temperatures, extreme weather events, air pollution and continued fossil fuel use as key factors driving a range of health issues across the globe. “Our healthcare systems are already struggling to manage the effects of climate change,” Philip said.

“We need immediate and significant investments in climate-resilient health systems to protect the well-being of people everywhere.”

