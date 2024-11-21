COP29: LASG Advocates Early Warning System Of Climate Change

Share

The Lagos State Government has advocated early warning system as a necessary environmental protection strategy for mitigating against climate change effects.

This was released in a public statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Strategy on Thursday, November 21.

According to the statement, the General Manager of the state Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr Babatunde Ajayi made the espousal at the close of the International Climate Change Conference popularly called COP 29, held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Ajayi, who is one of the Lagos State government delegates to the conference to the ICCC delivered a compelling presentation at the Conference, emphasizing the critical role of integrating green skills and proactive measures for a sustainable future.

Speaking on the topic “Climate Mobility Discourse: Early Warning Systems as a Worthy Investment in Environmental Protection against Climate Displacement”, the LASEPA GM highlighted the importance of early warning systems in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change

Ajayi noted that climate change triggers a range of environmental and public health challenges, including coastal erosion, flooding, cyclical disease patterns, and vector migration.

The General Manager, while emphasising the importance of leveraging data for predicting and preventing environmental disasters, noted that early warning systems through data gathering would help to protect lives and property from adverse climate change and other environmental disasters.

He cited LASEPA’s weekly air quality monitoring initiatives as a prime example of using data to predict, detect and prevent environmental hazards through urgent action plans.

He explained that the State government, through LASEPA and other relevant agencies, is committed to deploying more early warning systems to prepare for and respond swiftly to climate change-related disasters for human safety.

“If we anticipate floods or droughts, the early warning systems would help people to migrate early, thereby, reducing the risk of lives and minimising the impact of such disasters”, he stated

Ajayi went further to explain that understanding cyclical vector migration patterns through the use of data can help the government to strengthen health systems and implement structures to mitigate risks, such as flooding.

The General Manager stated LASEPA’s focus on climate mobility, ensuring that communities are relocated with dignity and provided with sustainable options for a better living

He reiterated the need for strategic planning, public awareness, and robust policy frameworks to address the growing challenges posed by climate change

The LASEPA boss reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing resilience through proactive measures, data-driven decision-making, and collaboration with local and international stakeholders.

Share

Please follow and like us: