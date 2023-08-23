COP28UAE: Lagos renews roadmap on climate change, renewable energy

As the United Nations continues to push for climate change, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is determined to achieve his five-year action plan for climate change.

In early 2020, the state government launched a five-year action plan for climate change, which prioritises actions towards zero carbon emissions, particularly in transportation, agriculture, energy and waste management.

The five-year plan covers 2020 to 2025 and highlights evidence-based and inclusive climate action that will help create a more resilient Lagos for all.

According to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mrs Abimbola Salu Hundeyin, the five-year policy as outlined in the 2020-2025 policy documents is aimed at addressing climate change in the state through renewable energy.

She said: “World leaders are constantly working on ways to mitigate climate change which involves reducing carbon monoxide gas emissions and putting an end to climate change growth around the world.

“As a result, Lagos has deployed 10 compressed natural gas buses on the Lekki Epe corridor since 2022 while working with the African Association of Public Transport to increase the fleet.”

Hundeyin noted that in May 2023, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu introduced electric buses for public transportation and the state is currently gathering useful data on their usage to guide planned and future investments in such direction.

She added that the efforts of Governor Sanwo-Olu are aimed at effectively implementing policies that are rooted in the recent partnership with the World Bank to generate one gigawatt of solar energy by the year 2030 and to ensure that in the long run, the state’s energy sources remain climate-friendly.

Only recently, the Lagos State Government partnered with the Creative Youth Development Community Initiative-Solution 17 to launch Artnovation – Tech-Driven Art for Climate Change project in Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Gaji Omobolaji, while addressing a press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa Secretariat, said, “Lagos is partnering with the Creative Youth Community Development Initiative – Solution17 for Climate Action, and New York University Abu Dhabi, to promote climate change awareness and action through practical climate change solutions artistic expressions.”

Speaking further, he said, “Art for Climate Change is a follow-up to the MoU signed between New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi and COP28 UAE, which aims to enhance the role of higher education institutions in knowledge-sharing, climate action, and youth engagement, in the lead-up to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.”

Omobolaji said that the Artnovation – Art for Climate Change project aims to build sensitisation around the idea of sustainability of the environment, adding that it would kick start a series of events in Lagos and Abu Dhabi, including a co-creation innovation hub, live marathon painting events in, NYU dialogue series and exhibitions, aimed at fostering conversations around environmental preservation.

For the project, young Climate Artists from Lagos will collaborate with Tech Innovators, Experts in relevant fields, students from NYU Abu Dhabi and the Universities Climate Network UAE, to co-create innovative solutions to problems around key thematic areas relevant to COP28, which will be depicted in art. The events will hold periodically till the commencement of the COP28 conference in November 2023.

Speaking further, the Permanent Secretary said, “Artnovation is expected to increase the contribution of youths towards an inclusive and solutions-oriented climate conference. It is our hope that this initiative will foster conversations about the role of art, culture, and citizenship development in addressing global challenges and shaping policies.”

The Art for Climate Change project will build on a previous partnership of the Lagos State Government with The Vision of the Child (VoTC), through which the renowned Noble Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, mentored thousands of young artists, and poets between the ages of eight and 12 from 2012 to 2019.

The VoTC artists will depict the tech-driven climate action solutions on 17 canvases in Lagos and NYU Abu Dhabi to promote COP28. These canvases and the projects they depict will be communicated in powerful storytelling via documentary, film production, music, and exhibition to create awareness and contribute to policy shaping and decision-making during COP28 and beyond.

COP28 UAE will be held at the Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The conference is expected to bring together a diverse range of participants, including government officials, industry leaders, academics, experts, and youth, to assess the world’s collective progress towards meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

According to Foluke Michael, the CEO and Project Director of Solution17, “Art for Climate was launched in 2020 by the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. The project received further support from the British during COP26 in 2021.

“Art for Climate Change at NYUAD is part of UAE Global Outreach in disseminating cultural and artistic activities on climate change and renewable energy. The event will spark conversation ahead of COP28 on the role of Art, Culture, and Citizenship Development in proffering solutions to global issues, Poverty Reduction, Economic Growth, a Healthy Environment, and Liveable Societies,” she added.

