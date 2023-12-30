COP28: When Groups Appraise Gains of Dubai Meeting

It is no longer news that the crème de la crème of the international community converged on Dubai, the popular city in the United Arab Emirate to once again meet to appraise a series of action plans all aimed at mitigating the effects of the rapidly changing global weather pattern. Attendance of the global meeting drew all relevant stakeholders such as several heads of state, heads of major international organisations such as the world’s major financial and donor organisations.

As to be expected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led the country’s delegation into the meeting that had many sideline events where many deals were struck. These deals were all aimed at targeting specific needs of the many participating nations. Like other sovereign nations, Nigeria also struck many deals that the government hopes will help many of its numerous programmes, policies and projects tailored towards meeting global expectations aimed at reversing the trend in the interest of the human race.

Many civil society groups such as the Centre for 21st century Issues (C21st), Society for Planet and Prosperity and Environews Development Network (EndeNet) were at the various meetings in the summit and in line with their objective of ensuring actionable plans to the decision reached and the groups recently reeled out their collective plans. Speaking on behalf of all the groups, Titilope Akosa of the Centre for 21st century Issues (C21st), specifically thanked the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British High Commission in partnership with Nigeria Climate Justice Alliance for mobilising their groups and similar others to the summit.

In all, Nigeria based civil society organisations (CSOs) played an active role in the meeting that took place from November 30th to December 12th. While stating that the CSOs followed the negotiations and actively engaged in the Global Day of Action on climate change, even until the final hours of COP28, adding that the groups advocated for the delivery of essential financial support to address the impacts of climate change and demanded ambitious outcomes from COP28 that align with the 1.5-degree temperature goal Though she said the CSOs welcomed the decisions reached at COP28, including the operationalization of loss and damage funds, Global Stocktake, Adaptation Goal, Climate Finance, the phase-out of fossil fuels, the tripling of renewable energy uptake, declarations on health and climate, declaration on sustainable agriculture, resilient food systems and climate action, just transition, among others.

These decisions were seen as positive steps towards addressing climate change. As a follow up, she urged parties to quickly translate these decisions into concrete climate actions on the ground, ensuring that those most impacted by climate change have a chance to survive. “While acknowledging the financial pledges made during COP28 across various negotiation streams, the CSOs recognised that the current level of pledges is insufficient to effectively respond to climate change,” she said, just as she canvassed for greater funding.

They call on developed countries to increase their financial commitments and promptly fulfill their pledges to accelerate climate action on the ground. She added that the CSOs firmly believe that the strength of the COP28 decisions lies in the consistent and continuous actions taken by parties to implement these decisions and deliver on their financial commitments just as they emphasised the importance of immediate action and urge all relevant stakeholders to prioritize implementation to effectively address the climate crisis.

While commending the Nigerian team for adopting a result-oriented approach in mobilising climate finance and engaging in bilateral negotiations to garner support for climate action in Nigeria, the groups urged the Federal Government to maintain its crucial leadership and political will in the sphere of climate governance. By doing so, Nigeria can create an enabling environment for multi-sector collaboration, which is essential for effective implementation of climate initiatives within the country.

For the country to meet up with its obligations to the global campaign, the CSOs warned of the serious implications of the fossil fuel phase-out for the country with a call for a sustainable transition programme to renewable energy sources. Though they maintained that the country faces unique challenges and opportunities in navigating this transition, they counseled the government to maintain a balance on the goal of sustaining its economy while divesting from fossil fuels.

On how to go about it, they said, “This requires comprehensive planning and a multi-faceted approach. However, the phase-out of fossil fuels also presents an opportunity for economic diversification. Nigeria can shift its focus towards renewable energy, especially with the recent removal of fuel subsidies.” According to them, the launch of the Long-Term Mitigation and Low Carbon Development Strategy demonstrates the country’s careful planning for divestment from fossil fuels, saying these strategies provide a framework for fostering public-private collaborations, which can attract necessary financial resources, expertise, and technological advancements for a successful transition.”