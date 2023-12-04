COP28: We Sponsored Only 422 Persons To Dubai – FG

The Federal Government has said contrary to reports making the rounds, it sponsored only 422 persons to the ongoing United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), otherwise known as COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Recall that the Federal Government had come under attack by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for going with a large contingent of 1,411 persons.

But the Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the overall Nigerian delegation to COP-28 comprised Federal Government sponsored, as well as non-government-sponsored participants, who he said, are delegates from private companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), the media, the academia, among others.

Idris stated that the 422 Federal Government sponsored delegations were 32 members of the National Council on Climate Change; 34 from the Federal Ministry of Environment and 167 from other federal ministries.

The minister added that the presidency has 67 persons attending the summit, nine from the Office of the Vice President, 40 from the National Assembly, and 73 from federal parastatals/agencies.

According to him, “Nigeria’s representation is very much in line with our status as Africa’s leading sovereign voice and player in climate action,” adding that more than 70,000 participants and delegates from over 100 countries attended the summit.

The minister stated that the clarification is in line with the pledge by the Federal Government to conduct itself with transparency and accessibility regarding public information.

Idris added, “As the biggest economy and most populous country in Africa, with a substantial extractive economy and extensive vulnerability to climate change, Nigeria has a significant stake in climate action, and our active and robust participation at COP is therefore not unwarranted.”

He stated that COP-28 presents an array of investment and partnership opportunities for the various sectors affected by climate change, and said Nigeria is already benefiting from its ongoing participation.

This, according to him, includes an accelerated performance agreement with Germany “to expedite the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to improve Nigeria’s electricity supply.

“The agreement was signed by Mr. Kenny Anuwe, the Managing Director and CEO of FGN Power Company, and Ms. Nadja Haakansson, Siemens Energy’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, at a ceremony witnessed by President Tinubu and Chancellor Scholz.”

The minister also disclosed that President Tinubu hosted a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and the Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.

He pointed out that the Electric Buses programme is only the first step in a series of innovative, clean, modern, and sustainable initiatives across diverse sectors, which he said, is aimed at addressing climate change-related challenges, reducing carbon footprint, modernizing infrastructure systems, and positioning Nigeria as an attractive destination for global investments.

Idris added that Nigeria stands to benefit from the Loss and Damage Fund established during COP-27 in Egypt and formally operationalized at the opening plenary of COP-28 in Dubai.

“The fund will provide substantial non-debt financing to support countries most affected by the impact of climate change. Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been pledged as contributions to the fund.

“The president also met the president of UAE to concretise engagements between the two countries. This is aside from the bilateral talks held with several countries and multilateral partners,” he said.

He noted that over the years, Nigeria has demonstrated its climate action credentials by being the first African country to launch its Energy Transition Plan, the first African country to issue a Sovereign Green Bond, and one of the first to pass national climate change legislation.

“President Tinubu has been unequivocal in his position that Africa, which is battling problems of poverty and security and struggling to provide education and healthcare to her people, cannot be told to abandon its primary source of income, which is mostly from extractive industries, without the West providing the funding and investment in alternative and clean energy sources.

“Since assuming office, President Tinubu has been a vocal champion for the African continent on the global stage, whether at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the G20, or the ongoing COP-28.

“The president has been supported by an equally active and engaged Nigerian delegation at these various fora.

“It is, therefore, essential to keep setting the records straight while assuring Nigerians that President Tinubu and other officials on the Federal Government delegation are in Dubai for serious business, not a jamboree,” the minister assured.