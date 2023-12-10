COP28: Toke Makinwa Threatens To Sue Danny Walter Over Comment On Her Dubai Trip

Famous Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has threatened to take legal action against popular cryptocurrency investor, Danny Walter over his comment on her trip to COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

New Telegraph reports that Danny Walter has alleged that corrupt politicians took Toke Makinwa to COP28 in Dubai via his Instagram page.

He made this statement while responding to a fan, @Hardeyo405, on his X page.

@Hardey0405 wrote, “Justifying colonialism is crazzy. Mind you, they stole from us and controlling us.”

In response, Danny said, “The people in power are not stealing from you? At least white people will steal and build something in return, our own people will steal, carry Toke Makinwa to Dubai and build nothing”.

Reacting to the influencer’s comment, she threatened to take the matter to court by 2024 and asked if he had proof to back up his claim.

She wrote, “Very wild. I hope you have enough proof to defend this tweet of yours because it will be a very interesting 2024.”

Walter replied, “Proof of what? Was your name not on the list or you didn’t go to Dubai? I will be waiting for 2024, dear. Bring it on.”

New Telegraph recalls that Makinwa’s attendance at the just concluded COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai had sparked controversies on the internet.