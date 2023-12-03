COP28: Toke Makinwa, Seyi Tinubu, Others Jet Out To Dubai

On-air media personalities, Toke Makinwa, IBD Dende, and Seyi Tinubu were among those listed as “item 7” on a list of 1,411 attendees for the COP28 by the Federal Government.

The COP28 event scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12, was hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government and is also known as the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC.

Taking to her Instagram page, Toke Makinwa recorded her attendance at COP28 and shared it on her profile on Saturday, December 2, 2023. She, however, promised to provide updates to her fans and follow as the summit proceeds.

READ ALSO:

Following her post, many Nigerians were infuriated by the choice of representatives President Bola Tinubu chose to represent the country at the ongoing COP28 climate summit.

According to netizens, the Nigerian government chose from the entertainment industry personnel, Toke Makinwa, which has caused controversy as they compare Nigerians with other countries that have expertise in the climate-related sectors.

Netizens also contend Tinubu’s team, stating that these decisions have damaged Nigeria’s credibility when it comes to its participation in international gatherings.

Critics denounce the apparent abuse of taxpayer dollars for political goals and express concerns about the use of public funding for actions they believe are politically motivated and frivolous.

Nigerians want accountability and openness, and they want politicians to give priority to deserving candidates who can significantly advance the conversation on climate change.