COP28: Sanwo-olu Rallies Long Term Investment To Address Water Shortage

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, on Friday, made a call for sustainable investment to help the state address the shortage of water infrastructure, adding that any investment in the state’s vast aquatic economy is “one in the right direction” He made the call while speaking before a side gathering of funders at the ongoing 28th session of Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The sidetalk, themed: “A Lifeline in Climate Transition”, was organised by the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum and Sustainable Market Initiative as parts of this year’s CoP.

Holding at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, and tagged COP28, this year’s Edition is the 28th Edition of the United Nations Summit, where stakeholders in climate-related issues; investors, agen- cies, inventors and creators, governments and other service providers in the water provision value chain come together to discuss concerns around a sustainable climate environment. According to a statement by the state’s Ministry of Information and Strategy, in spite of huge investments totaling about $2.8billion in water infrastructure investments by the state, there is yet a daily gap of about 500 million gallons of potable water that is being felt by underserved communities.

Lagos, he said, was challenged by increasing demand for clean water while adding that the inadequacy of supply infrastructure could raise disease vulnerability in underserved communities. He, however, added that the state cannot continue to give excuses while pointing out the huge investment opportunities available in the state. It is on the backdrop of this that Sanwo-olu solicited a long-term financing opportunity that will enable Lagos State Government to adequately meet the demand for safe water by its population. As stated in the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu at the cross-sectoral roundtable pitched a sustainable funding proposal in order to raise private and philanthropic funds needed in addressing inadequate water infrastructure and supply shortages in Lagos.

Expressing optimism that the round table conversation would lead “to a sustainable solution that would meet the needs of millions of people that want water adequacy”, he stated that the goal is to make committed partners believe in the economic viability of their investments. Sanwo-Olu disclosed that Lagos, with 22 million population, has a daily demand of 700 million gallons of potable water but said the state could hardly supply 210 million gallons per day due to a shortage of infrastructure. The governor said that although provision of clean water had been generally considered a social service, it was an essential element of economic necessity, given its importance to keeping humans healthy.

“Four years ago, I made a commitment of $100 million but this is like a drop, given the number of investments required to fully explore the potential in the sector. We have huge infrastructure that is not being utilised to operate at less than 40 per cent capacity.” he recalled. Other than inadequate funding, Sanwo-Olu also listed the country’s energy crisis as another factor slowing down the provision of clean water, stressing that irregular power supply rendered resources allocated to the sector inefficient.

The governor therefore called for equity in global investment towards accelerating water adequacy, noting that humans, regardless of their gender and geographical location, need equal access to clean water. He said: “It doesn’t really match part of the world we come from. We all need equal access and must be able to hold ourselves accountable for this. In channeling resources, equity has to be a major focus of the global response.” He added that Lagos is a ready market. He said: “Lagos has the population.

That is why we said a focused investment on water projects in the city in West Africa and in a population that is coming to raise global productivity by 2040 is one in the right direction.” The side meeting, which was moderated by the Secretary General of Insurance Development Forum, Ms. Ekhosuehi Iyahen, had seven other panelists, includ- ing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WaterAid, Tim Wainright; Chief Sustainability Officer of PepsiCo and CEO of Dalmia Cement in India, Mahendra Singh among others