COP28: Promoting Food Systems in Advent of Climate Agenda

Though the discussions are long overdue, the recently held COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), provided a starting point for future action and advocacy for food security. Taiwo Hassan reports

At COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), recent- ly, food systems were put on the spotlight of global climate talks. In short, there were numerous announcements related to the sector and, for the first time ever, there was a whole day dedicated to food and agriculture. Given the profound impact of agricultural practices and food consumption patterns on our planet’s health, this attention is long overdue. After all, agriculture accounts for a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, primarily through the destruction of ecosystems and the conversion of land to high-input and resource-intensive systems.

In developing countries, monocultures for food and feed – mainly soy, maize, palm oil, and cattle for export markets – account for 67 per cent of deforestation. Indeed, the current food systems also consume 15 per cent of fossil fuels annually and have hidden costs – in terms of environmental, health- related, and social harms – totalling up to $12.7 trillion per year. Looking in the other direction, climate change also has had the huge impact on food systems. Over the last 30 years, an estimated $3.8 trillion worth of crops and livestock production has been lost due to the kind of disaster events whose frequency and intensity are increasing with climate change.

Steps

At COP28, the spotlight on food systems yielded a variety of promising outcomes. At the start of the talks, for instance, 159 signed the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action, agreeing to integrate agriculture and food systems into their national climate plans ahead of COP30. On the same day, over 200 research institutes, farmer groups, and foundations signed the Call to Action for Food-Systems Transformation, which included a demand to phase out the use of fossil fuels in food systems. These declarations were soon accompanied by financial pledges. CGIAR, the world’s largest publicly- funded agricultural research network, secured $890 million to expand its work with smallholder farmers in low and middle-income countries. The Bezos Earth Fund announced $57 million in grants for food system reform. Norway donated $47 million to least developed countries for adaptation, particularly for smallholder farmers.

On December 10, the day COP28 dedicated to food and agriculture, the Alliance of Champions for Food Systems Transformation was inaugurated. Its so far five signatories – Brazil, Cambodia, Norway, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone – com- mitted to “reorienting policies, practices, and investment priorities to deliver better food system outcomes for people, nature, and climate.” On World Food Day, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) also announced a “global roadmap” for achieving food security while staying below the 1.5°C limit.

Shortcomings

While this attention on food systems is welcome, there were numerous shortcomings and missed opportunities at COP28. The Emirates Declaration, for instance, fails to address the links between fossil fuels and agriculture and overlooks deep structural issues. The new Alliance is unclear on what it sees as the necessary transformations in agriculture. And the FAO’s roadmap doesn’t address structural disparities in food systems, lacks specific targets, appears to ignore small-scale farmers, and fails to embrace nature conservation aims. Moreover, COP28 skirted around the critical issue of food- related emissions in the five ever Global Stocktake (GST), a five- yearly assessment of progress made towards the objectives the Paris Agreement and how to move forwards. The GST does cite agriculture and food systems – in Article 55 and Article 63(b) of the Adaptation section – but makes no mention of addressing food-related emissions, which account for one-third of overall greenhouse gases. The only formal COP work- stream focusing on agriculture and food systems also disappointed.

In Dubai, the goal of the Sharm el- Sheikh joint work on climate action on agriculture and food security (SSJW), established last year at COP27, was to lay the groundwork for future collaboration. There were three primary components to this: deciding on a choice of subjects for three mandatory workshops to be held as part of the joint effort; creating an online portal for workshop submissions, and deciding how work should be carried out and synthesised. However, there was a substantial divergence around how the SSJW should be implemented between the G77 and China – a coalition of 135 developing countries – and developed countries. The former want a coordinating organisation to be established, but negotiators from the European Union and other industrialised nations objected to this and declined to commit funds to such a body. The discussions ended without agreement and will reconvene in Bonn in June 2024.

Last line

Finally, there is need to find better ways to tell our stories clearly and powerfully. It is easy to be frustrated by COPs and wonder if they are worthwhile.