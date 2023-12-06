COP28: NNPCL Signs Two Gas Deals

In light of the ongoing Federal Government economic drive, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited has announced the signing of two gas deals at the ongoing COP28 climate change summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the statement made available to New Telegraph, the deal covers a floating liquefied natural gas deal and a small-scale LNG deal.

READ ALSO:

According to the company, the deals were both for Domestic, and International Markets.

The agreement is for 421 Tonnes Per Day Small-Scale LNG Project in Ajaokuta and MoU on Floating LNG.