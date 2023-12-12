COP28: Nigeria’s gains amid controversies

Nigeria and other countries used the COP28 to discuss and strike business deals, which are expected to mitigate the harmful impacts of climate. The conference, which started on Thursday, November 30, lasted till Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

According to Carbon Brief, a UK-based website that specialises in the science and policy of climate change, more than 97,000 participants from 195 countries attended this year’s conference. It noted that this was almost twice the number of participants that attended the 2022 edition that was held in Egypt.

Global efforts to address climate change have been ongoing. There were such summits as COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, and COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

Also, the Africa Climate Week organised by the African Development Bank Group in Nairobi, Kenya, in September 2023 (Africa’s 11th conference on the subject), and the COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, were all conferences aimed at addressing climate issues.

The goal has been to keep global warming to a limit of 1.5°C or 2°C– the second threshold in the Paris Agreement.

Nigeria

One of the remarkable benefits of the COP28 for Nigeria was the agreement signed in Dubai by the Federal Government and Germany to accelerate Siemens Power Project Implementation.

President Bola Tinubu and German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, witnessed the signing of the accelerated performance agreement aimed at expediting the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to improve electricity supply in Nigeria.

While the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FGN Power Company, Mr. Kenny Anuwe, signed for Nigeria, Siemens Energy’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, Ms. Nadja Haakansson, signed for her company.

The agreement will see to the end-to-end modernisation and expansion of Nigeria’s electric power transmission grid with the full supply, delivery and installation of Siemens-manufactured equipment under the timeline of 18 months to 24 months.

It will also ensure project sustainability and maintenance with full technology transfer and training for Nigerian engineers at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Mr. Anuwe highlighted Siemens Energy’s effective delivery of crucial equipment worth over 63 million Euros to the country since the project commenced. This includes 10 units of 132/33KV mobile substations; 3 units of 75/100 MVA transformers, and 7 units of 60/66MVA transformers, currently being installed by FGN Power Company at various sites across Nigeria.

The project will also focus on identified load demand centres with a particular emphasis on economic and industrial hubs nationwide; execution of new 330kV and 132/33KV substations in target load centres with economic priority, in addition to thousands of kilometres of overhead transmission lines to connect new substations with existing ones.

The PPI, formerly known as the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap Initiative, was the outcome of the visit of a former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to Abuja in August, 2018.

An agreement was signed between the governments of Nigeria and Germany in 2019 to improve the power sector.

President Tinubu

President Tinubu used the opportunity of COP28 to reiterate that Nigeria is taking a significant step towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future by introducing a pioneering initiative to deploy a fleet of 100 electric buses.

He spoke at a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout Programme.

According to him, the strategic initiative was aimed at significantly reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint and modernizing the country’s transportation systems as part of a larger effort to position Nigeria and Africa as the pioneering frontier of green manufacturing and industrialization with a focus on natural gas as a transition fuel alongside other renewable energy sources.

He also announced the appointment of the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Mr. Dahiru Salisu, to co-chair the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan.

1 Gigawatt solar PV manufacturing plant

The Federal Government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mo.) for the establishment of a 1Gigawatt (GW) Solar PV Manufacturing plant in the country as part of efforts to provide reliable energy to its people.

The Infrastructure Corporation (Infracorp) signed the agreement with Solarge BV of the Netherlands and the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The Chief Executive Officer of Infracorp, Dr Lazarus Angbaso, said the objective of the project was to revolutionise Nigeria’s energy sector and elevate the economy to $1 trillion through sustainable and

Commitment to adaptation fund

Director-General, National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr Salisu Dahiru, said the Federal Government secured more than $5 billion in commitments for its climate action at the COP28.

Speaking at an event organised to mark Nigeria Day at the conference, he said the funds came from the US Government.

According to him, $3 billion of the funds is for the recapitalisation of the Green Climate Fund, while the remaining $2 billion for adaptation funds.

Dahiru noted that the country had also secured an additional $560 million for loss and damage, a fund operationalised as compensation for climate-induced disasters.

Waste conversion deals

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said two waste conversion initiatives, which the state pitched at the global climate summit, attracted significant interest from investors. He said the initiatives were advanced garbage collection and waste-to-energy project, and building of new sewage treatment plant.

Sanwo-Olu said the two waste sector projects were at a pivotal stage, awaiting technical review by interested partners and disbursement of funds in order to transform the ideas to reality.

He said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to­wards sustainability and resilience. Two of our key initiatives, which are Advanced Garbage Collection and Waste-to-Energy project, and Sewage Treatment Plant, have attracted significant investment interest. These projects are currently at a pivotal stage; we are waiting on the inves­tors to conduct technical analysis and put in the funds to turn the ideas into reality.

“Given that all cities face a col­lective threat of climate change, bringing about solutions requires collaboration and partnership. Our participation at COP28 has been driven by the cardinal objec­tive to have direct engagements on sustainability with committed partners who can collaborate with us to create sustainable solutions to our local environmental challenges. The global climate budget is reserved for sustainable development and for all of us to take action in mitigating impacts of environmental pollution and climate change.”

NNPC Limited

Some companies in Nigeria, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, also struck business deals.

NNPC Ltd signed two major agreements to deliver LNG to the domestic gas market and the international LNG market, according to Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye.

The development is in the company’s efforts to further boost natural gas utilisation in the country and enhance Nigeria’s gas revenue.

Soneye said that during two separate signing ceremonies, NNPC Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wison Heavy Industry Co. Ltd, a Chinese company, for the development of floating LNG project in Nigeria, targeting the international LNG market.

He also said that NNPC Prime LNG Ltd., an arm of NNPC Trading Ltd., signed a Supply, Installation and Commissioning Agreement with SDP Services, an independent oil and gas company, for a 421 tonnes per day LNG project targeting the domestic LNG market.

“The Floating LNG MoU was signed by the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye, on behalf of NNPC Ltd and Mr. Kai Xu, Managing Director of Wison Ltd, on behalf of his company. Both parties agreed to work together to chart a roadmap for the project development that will lead to an investment decision.

“Similarly, the Small-Scale LNG (SSLNG) Project agreement was signed by the Managing Director, NNPC Trading Ltd., Mr. Lawal Sade, on behalf of NNPC Prime LNG Ltd. while Mr. Abhinav Modi, Managing Director of SDP Services Ltd., signed on behalf of his company.

“The SSLNG Project, which will be located at Ajaokuta in Kogi State, Central Nigeria, will ensure the efficient supply of LNG to the Autogas/Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and industrial/commercial customers nationwide. The LNG Project is expected to be operational by December 2024,” Soneye said.

ETI’s sustainability-linked loan

A syndicate of European Development Finance Institutions (EDFIs) also announced a $200 million Sustainability-Linked Loan to support Ecobank Group’s Sustainability and Climate strategy on the sidelines of the COP 28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The syndicate was led by Proparco, and includes: Norfund, DEG, FMO and EFP.

The deal was disclosed in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’s (ETI) statement seen by New Telegraph. The statement was titled: “Conference of the Parties (COP28): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Signs Its First Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) For US$200m With a Syndicate of European Development Finance Institutions (EDFIs) Led by Proparco.”

Controversy

Controversy trailed the number of people who attended the COP 28 from Nigeria.

Available reports showed that the UAE, the host country, accounted for the most number of delegates with 4,409 participants, while Brazil followed with 3,081. Nigeria and China are joint third with 1,411 attendees each.

Findings showed that Nigeria has more delegates in attendance than world powers like the United States of America and Britain, with 770 and 697 delegates respectively.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, cleared the air on the number of delegates the Federal Government sponsored to COP28.

Clarification

He said: “It is imperative to point out that the overall Nigerian delegation to COP-28 comprises government-sponsored (federal and state governments) and non-government-sponsored participants (from Private Companies, NGOs, CSOs, Media, academia, etc).

“The Federal Government-funded delegation is made up of a total of 422 persons: National Council on Climate Change (32); Federal Ministry of Environment (34); All Ministries (167); Presidency (67); Office of the Vice President (9); National Assembly (40); and Federal Parastatals/Agencies (73).

“As the biggest economy and most populous country in Africa, with a substantial extractive economy and extensive vulnerability to climate change, Nigeria has a significant stake in climate action, and our active and robust participation at COP is therefore not unwarranted.”

Pledges

Global delegates at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai formally adopted a damage fund that was decades in the making, and several countries pledged millions of dollars to it to help nations hit hardest by the climate crisis – an early success on the first day of talks that allows more time to discuss the thorny issues around slashing fossil fuels.

The UAE and Germany pledged $100 million each, France $109 million, $50 million from Britain, $25 million from Denmark and $17.5 million from the United States, the world’s biggest historical polluter.

Fifty oil and gas companies, representing 40 per cent of global production, also pledged to decarbonise their operations by 2050. However, the non-binding agreement does not include emissions when their fuels are burnt by customers.

Last line

At least, 116 countries committed to triple renewable energy capacity worldwide by 2030 and double the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements. G20 nations, which account for nearly 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, paved the way for a deal when they endorsed the renewable energy goal in September.