COP28: Nigeria’ll Require $122BN to Meet SDGs, Says DBN Boss

As Nigeria moves to go green come this year, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Dr. Tony Okpanachi, has disclosed that Nigeria will require about $122 billion from now till 2030 to develop the green sector and attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dr. Okpanachi made this known during the COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to him, green financing in Nigeria is key and apt, which is in line with the United Nations SDG to achieve zero emission in the atmosphere and environment, as climate change continues to affect the earth.

Okpanachi said: “There’s been a significant effort in raising the required finance and gestures like this will help bridge the funding gap needed to achieve sustainable investment in Nigeria and DBN is at the forefront in driving this investment.” While speaking on the recent award given to DBN in Dubai, UAE, the DBN Managing Director stated that Development Bank of Nigeria, a wholesale development finance institution focusing on alleviating financing constraints faced by MSMEs and small corporates in Nigeria, won the 2022 Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND) Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development, for its work on SDG8 “Decent Work and Economic Growth.”

He explained that the bank emerged winner of the first category having competed with over 100 projects within the same category, carting away the grand prize of $400,000. According to him, applicants for this award demonstrated how their operations and activities have promoted decent work and enabled economic growth within their community, which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Goal 8 that all 191 UN Member States have agreed to achieve by year 2030. Okpanachi attributed the award to the bank’s unwavering commitment to the global drive on green and sustainability.

“At DBN, we are excited about this grant, because it aligns with the agenda and aspirations of the Bank to become the primary development finance institution promoting growth through MSME finance and accelerating sustainable socio-economic development in technology, agriculture, health, education and job creation in Nigeria,” he said, adding that “I also want to use this medium to appreciate the organizers of the AGFUND’s Prince Talal International Prize and our international partners for considering us worthy of this prize. The funds will go a long way to fill identified financing gaps in the MSME segment and develop capacity for ideation, development, financing, and management of impactful, viable, and financially sustainable green projects.”