COP28: Nigeria To Rollout 100 Electric Buses – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria will roll out 100 electric buses in a step towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday at a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout Programme, on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He explained that the “pioneering initiative” was to “significantly” reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint and modernise the country’s transportation systems, as part of a larger effort to position Nigeria and Africa as the pioneering frontiers of green manufacturing and industrialization, with a focus on natural gas as a transition fuel alongside other renewable energy, Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted him.

He said: “This initiative stands as a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship as clearly exemplified through our collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative. Our visionary plan is a strategic guidepost, directing Nigeria towards becoming an investment-friendly destination for carbon market investments.

”We recognize the imperative of fostering an environment that not only attracts investment but also upholds standardized and sustainable industrial practices. As a manifestation of our forward-thinking approach, we are actively looking to implement robust, enabling policies and frameworks that will serve as the catalyst for the burgeoning growth of the carbon market within our national borders.”

The President also announced the appointment of the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Zacch Adedeji, as the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), to spearhead this transformative plan, while Mr Dahiru Salisu is to co-chair the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan.

He also assured prospective investors that this initiative transcends being a mere pilot project.

According to him, this is only the commencement of the government’s ambitious plans, with many more impactful initiatives on the horizon.

He acknowledged the pressing need for a comprehensive global collaboration on climate-related challenges, and called on global partners to join hands in accelerating collective efforts towards a net-zero future.

He added: ”As we unveil our initiatives, I challenge other nations to emulate our strides in mapping out their sustainable futures with a clear understanding that Africa is a beacon of innovative solutions to climate-related challenges.

”In this pursuit, we acknowledge the pressing need for comprehensive global collaboration, and we reiterate our commitment to being an active participant in international efforts.

”Nigeria’s plans for a greener and cleaner economy can serve as an inspirational narrative for nations worldwide. Our comprehensive approach, rooted in visionary leadership and pragmatic action supported by our technical partners, is poised to become a blueprint for countries aspiring to also develop and catalyse their markets for sustainable growth.”

FIRS Chairman Mr Adedeji acknowledged the visionary leadership of President Tinubu as the guiding force behind Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing its vast carbon potential, pledging the full commitment of the committee to drive the implementation of efficient policies and frameworks to achieve sustainable carbon market growth.

Adedeji assured of Nigeria’s readiness to lead the global effort to combat climate change, and described the initial phase of the rollout of the electric buses as a tangible symbol of Nigeria’s commitment to modernising its transportation systems while reducing Africa’s modest carbon footprint.

Adedeji said: ”In the immediate term, Nigeria will proudly unveil a series of innovative, clean, modern, and sustainable initiatives across diverse sectors. These initiatives are strategically designed to not only address climate change-related challenges but also to position Nigeria as an attractive destination for global investments.

”The business-friendly environment and policy frameworks we are developing underscore our readiness to welcome and facilitate investments that align with our collective commitment to a greener future for Nigeria and the African continent.”