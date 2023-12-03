Cop28: Lagos Sets 2035 Target For Methane Pollution Abatement

…says the fight against emissions can not be left to sub-nationals

…seeks global partnership

Given consistent funding of its waste management capacity, the Lagos State Government has said there is a target of reducing the vulnerability of citizens to health hazards arising from impacts of some categories of environmental pollution.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the declaration at the Local Climate Action Summit – a side conference organised by the Sub-national Climate Action Leaders Exchange (SCALE) at the ongoing 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, while disclosing the states target of reducing methane emission into the ecosystem by 45 per cent by the year 2035.

He also submitted that industrialised economies have a role to play in terms of partnering with subnational entities in the fight to minimise dangers associated with methane emissions while calling on industrialised economies to support the state in its efforts.

Announcing that the state has a legal framework in place for an action plan in organising waste emission, he said the state is only waiting for collaborations from international partners.

As contained in a statement released by the state’s Ministry Informationtion and Strategy, the governor, while speaking at a panel discussion with the theme: “Lowering Organic Waste Methane”, presided over by the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Mr John Kerry and Mr Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Special Envoy to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General on Climate Ambition, said Lagos, on its own, had committed personal finances to double intervention in material waste recovery.

“But was only enough to build a waste processing capacity below the required benchmark, just as he emphasised the need for Lagos to build an infrastructure that could double its present capacity to reduce organic methane emissions.

While urging the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy, Mr John Kerry, to ensure all in his capacity to ensure the partnerships produce sustainable solutions to the problem of organic waste pollution, Sanwo-olu explained that Lagos is committed to the Treaty on the effort to minimise organic methane emission.

His words, “As a sub-national, Lagos has put forward efforts to ensure we sort the waste at the dumpsite and isolate methane emission.

‘We have set up a target, which aims at cutting methane emissions by 15 to 20 per cent in 2030 and by 45 per cent in 2035.

Calling for support from developed nations, “he said: “However, we will not be able to achieve the global methane pledge if we don’t get the support we require”

Citing the peculiar nature of Lagos, the governor said, “Since Lagos carries twice the problems of two cities. We need to get twice the support to address the gap and bring about a solution.

He also said: “As a fast-rising economy in Africa, we need all the support of industrialised economies. Any success in any part of the world without African success would amount to little progress”, while also calling for “real partnership”.

“On our part, the legal framework for action is already in place, we only need committed partners to take it forward. My message to Mr John Kerry is that this conversation must bring about concrete takeaways that will show that we are on the same path to ensure all the commitments we signed on to are delivered in reality”, Sanwo-Olu said.

In his remark, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Mr John Kerry, submitted that the LOW-Methane project would be pivotal for leveraging multi-level action to tackle methane from waste, which, he said, accounts for 20 per cent of global methane emissions.

“To keep a 1.5 Celsius future within reach, we need everyone – cities, states, regions, and national governments – to keep stepping up their ambition,” the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate said.

On his part, Mr Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Special Envoy to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General on Climate Ambition, said methane remained “a critical piece of the climate puzzle” which required data and transparency to tackle.

Other panellists the s included the Governor of Santiago City in Chile, Mr. Claudthe io Orrego; the Vice Minister on Climate Change and Sustain the Ability of the Dominican Republic, Ms. Milagros De Camps and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change in Nigeria, Dr. Salisu Dahiru.