COP28: Lagos Secures Financing Deals For Two Waste To Wealth Projects

Efforts by the Lagos State Government to attract the support that will help the state transform its waste burden into wealth have started yielding results.

This is as two waste conversion initiatives, which the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu pitched at the global climate summit in Dubai recently attracted significant interest from investors.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the the governor of the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, Gboyega Akosile read on Monday

The governor broke the news at an event held at Nigeria Pavilion, at the ongoing COP28 holding in Dubai, where he also presented Phase Two of the Lagos State Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan (LCARP) before global partners. He said the feat marked another step forward in Lagos’ journey towards environmental sustainability and resilience, if successfully delivered, the two projects help the state transform its waste burden into wealth.

As contained in the statement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while announcing the consummation of a partnership deal that will provide a structured platform for dialogue, collaboration and exchange of innovative ideas between the business communities of Lagos and the Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce also called for global support in three other climate-related initiatives in the state.

Sanwo-Olu explained that two waste sector projects, which were at a pivotal stage, awaiting technical review by interested partners and disbursement of funds to transform the ideas into reality have attracted funds commitment from global sponsors.

He said the investments represented his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Lagosians and maintaining the status of the State as a beacon of progress.

“Given that all cities face a collective threat of climate change, bringing about solutions requires collaboration and partnership. Our participation at COP28 has been driven by the cardinal objective to have direct engagements on sustainability with committed partners who can collaborate with us to create sustainable solutions to our local environmental challenges.

“The global climate budget is reserved for sustainable development and for all of us to take action in mitigating impacts of environmental pollution and climate change.”

Sanwo-Olu told the multilateral audience that the LCARP document was Lagos’ strategic roadmap towards a sustainable future. The resilience framework, he said, identified 30 ambitious projects, cutting across critical sectors including, transportation, renewable energy, and waste management.

The Governor said the State required a long-tenure investment exceeding $10 billion to build not just the required mitigation infrastructure, but also adequate redundancy to ensure sustainability.

He added that 14 of the 30 projects were ideal for Public-Private Partnerships.

“As a committed Government with dedicated leadership, we are not taking actions on our own; we are in conversations to ensure that real partners get involved. We are ready to lead from the front.

“We have a clear strategy of what we need to do and how we are going to achieve our climate mitigation objectives. Lagos’ success on this journey would not just be the success of Nigeria, but also an

African and global success story,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab, said Lagos was desirous of environmental sustainability, because of the threat posed by observed rise in sea level and extreme temperatures.

The Commissioner pointed out that the LCARP document was the second of four planned frameworks designed by the State Government as a strategic response to climate change.

Wahab said: “If we fail to seek the required investment and build resilient infrastructure towards mitigating the consequences now, Lagos will require $33 billion by 2050 to fight the threat. Our strategy involves tapping into a variety of blended financial sources.”

The Managing Director of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said Lagos faced escalating waste management issues, leading to flooding during extreme weather events.

Introduction of Waste-to-Energy plants, he said, would facilitate improved waste collection, and treatment, while reducing land demand for landfills. The project, he said, will be sited in the Epe area of Lagos and it is expected to process 760-kilo tonnes of municipal solid waste per year.

Sanwo-Olu also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sheikh Abdul Rahman Saif bin Saif Al Sharqi, chairman of the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC), at JAFZA One Convention Centre in Dubai.

The agreement will facilitate, mutually undertake, and explore trade and investment opportunities between Lagos and Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (GCC) member countries, and will also provide a structured platform for dialogue, collaboration, and exchange of innovative ideas between the business communities of Lagos and Arabian GCC.