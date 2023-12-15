COP28: Labour Flays Negative Reports On Ajaero’s Participation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the media attacks on its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, following attendance at the just concluded COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A statement issued by Com- rade Benson Upah, Head of Information and Public Affairs, NLC, said a falsely contrived media innuendo circulated in the social media tried to present the participation of Ajaero at the Conference of the Parties in Dubai as a gift from the government.

The statement observed that the yellow light report dubbed the trip by the NLC President as compensation after he survived a barbaric assault in the hands of agents of the State in Imo State. “Nothing can be farther from the truth. The Nigeria Labour Congress is participating in the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) holding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as part of NLC’s commitment to defending workers’ interest with regards to the impact of Cli- mate Change on the livelihood of workers especially with regards to the Just Transition.

“The President’s trip and that of the NLC Focal Person on Climate Change, Comrade Eche Asuzu, was fully paid for by the Nigeria Labour Congress. “The Nigeria Labour Congress being a leading advocate for Just Transition for work- ers organised a Side Event in Dubai which allowed us connect to the global working class movement fully represented in COP 28.

The side event was also an opportunity to present a Research work undertaken by the NLC Climate Change Program on Just Transition, which covers Nigera’s seven prority sectors.