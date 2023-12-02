COP28: Kyari, Kerry, Moynihan, Others Discuss Climate Issues

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Limited, Malam Mele Kyari joined other global personalities on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), to brainstorm on climate issues and its rising complexities.

On the sidelines of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28 in the UAE, Kyari, together with the Special US White House Presidential Envoy on Climate, Senator John Kerry, and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of America, Mr. Brian Moynihan, and other global personalities engaged one another in discussions on climate issues at a reception.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi O. Soneye, disclosed this on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen.

He said: “The reception, organised by the COP28 presidency and the Sustainable Markets Initiatives, to open the business and philanthropy climate Forum in the presence of His Majesty, King Charles III and His Highness Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held at the VIP Lounge at Dubai Exhibition Center North Hall, Blue Zone, Expo City in Dubai, UAE.”