COP28: Jimoh Ibrahim Speaks On How Carbon Emission Affect Nigeria, Africa

…Wants Polluters To Pay Africa For Fossil Oil Damages

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has stressed the need for African countries to sign climate change liability agreements with all developed countries that are responsible for carbon emissions on the continent owing to damage caused by industrial wastes and emissions in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibrahim who spoke at the ongoing 28th United Nations Climate Change confab in Dubai insisted that developed countries must compensate Africa for carbon emissions on the continent.

He disagreed with attempts by advanced nations whose activities are causing carbon emissions to merely engage in climate change discourse and evade issues that bother with signing liability agreements.

The lawmaker, who is in company with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), stressed the need for developed countries to sign liability agreements with African countries on climate change.

He noted that if the developed countries paid compensation to African countries on the impact of climate change on the continent, it would help Africa to offset its huge foreign debt.

The politician who represents Ondo South noted that combustion, emissions from industrial toxic wastes required no visa to cross international borders and settle on the continent of Africa.

Senator Ibrahim explained “We don’t produce cars in Africa, but the whole world uses cars. These cars are produced in Germany, America, Russia, China and India.

“Imagine the number of cars in the world and the resultant consequences of burning fossil fuel are the climatic disasters we are faced with in Africa.

“Many people on the continent of Africa are currently facing unexplainable medical issues that defy treatments as a result of inhaling carbon dioxide rather than oxygen.

“It is a proven fact that emissions from developed countries do not need to visit Nigeria’s embassy or any African countries’ embassies before gaining entry into the continent.

”It is imperative and as a matter of urgency for developed countries to sign liability agreements with African countries that bear the brunts of their activities to cushion the effects economically.”