COP28: How Production Of Charcoal Mitigate Climate Change – Akhigbe

Following the just concluded COP28 summit held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prince Fred Akhigbe, the CEO of Leojoron Ltd, a reputable charcoal exporter has shared insights on the unique attributes of producing charcoal in mitigating climate change.

As an esteemed member of the Association of Charcoal Exporters of Nigeria (Acen), Akhigbe emphasizes the need to comprehend the environmental impact of energy sources.

According to him, Charcoal, when ethically sourced and conscientiously produced, emerges as a crucial player in the fight against climate change.

He added that Charcoal derived from meticulously managed forests epitomizes carbon neutrality.

The judicious replacement of harvested trees through responsible tree planting establishes a cyclical process where emitted carbon finds equilibrium through absorption by new trees, ensuring environmental stability.

“Charcoal production’s reliance on a renewable resource—trees—renders it inherently more sustainable than fossil fuels,” he said.

“Well-crafted charcoal exhibits the potential for reduced emissions compared to fossil fuels.”

He however advocates responsible tree planting and forest management to ensure an uninterrupted supply of raw materials while concurrently curbing atmospheric CO2 levels.

The positive economic impact of charcoal production on local communities, spearheaded by Prince Akhigbe, manifests through employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas.

Supporting responsible production and forestry practices is instrumental in striking a balance between economic prosperity and climate change mitigation.

While acknowledging that charcoal emits CO2, he asserts that sustainable production and dedicated tree planting initiatives can significantly mitigate its impact. Continuous improvement and unwavering commitment to responsible practices form the bedrock of a sustainable and environmentally friendly charcoal industry.