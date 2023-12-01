COP28: Halilu To Speak On Homegrown Technologies For Rural Electrification

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/ CEO), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, is set to detail the Agency’s plans and strategies for rural electrification in Nigeria, using homegrown technologies.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as Conference of the Parties (COP28), officially opened yesterday at the Expo City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Halilu is scheduled to deliver opening remarks on Sunday, and also to participate at a panel session titled “Advancing Sustainable Rural Electrification through Homegrown Technologies.”

The COP28, also referred to as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC), will hold from November 30 to Decem- ber 12. It’s intended for governments to agree on policies to limit global temperature rise and adapt to impacts associated with climate change. The event will be graced by government officials, business leaders, investors, development partners, civil society organisations, academics and the media.

Halilu, during the panel session to be moderated by Al Amin Idris, CEO of Interface Africa, will speak alongside Gunther Beger, Managing Director of the Directorate for SDG Innovation and Economic Transformation, UNIDO; Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, and Miklós Veszprémi, Cli- mate & Sustainability Ex- pert Consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The NASENI boss is expected to discuss the roles which NASENI currently plays back home, to promote development and adoption of homegrown technologies for rural electrification in Nigeria as well as other initiatives undertaken to advance sustainable rural electrification in the country.

Halilu since assumption of office in September 2023 has made sustainable rural electrification via renewable energies one of his key priorities, having embarked on partnership commitments with government agencies and companies such as Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL) to ensure rural communities are provided with affordable renewable energy solutions and also homes.