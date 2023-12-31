COP28 Gains: C’River Committed To Investment in Green Initiatives —Gov Otu

… As State Attracts $500M 1GW Solar PV Manufacturing Plant

Cross River State government has declared its commitment to creating an environment that would lead to innovation and investment in green initiatives. This is as the state has attracted the establishment of a $500 million 1GW Solar PV Manufacturing Plant by a consortium of international investors.

These developments were disclosed by the state Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu while briefing the media in Calabar, the State capital, on the outcomes of the state government participation at the recently concluded 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Frame- work Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between November 30 and December 12, 2023.

According to him, one of the gains from the World Climate Conference is that a greater opportunity for climate-resilient infrastructure development has been opened to Cross River State. To this end, Otu noted that ‘‘Cross River State is committed to fostering an environment that nurtures innovation, encourages investment in green initiatives, and promotes a thriving green economy.

This commitment was shown in efforts aimed at maximising the opportunities provided by the COP28 event and was evident in the initiatives, partnerships, and collaborations initiated by the State government build-up to the conference, which culminated in various gains.’’