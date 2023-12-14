COP28: FG, UNDP, EU Push For Climate Action Plan Through INEF

The Federal Government has emphasized the urgency of accelerating climate change action plans through national financing strategies and an integrated National Financing Framework.

This was highlighted by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire at a pivotal Climate Finance Side Event hosted by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) in collaboration with the European Union, EU, and the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, at COP28 in Dubai.

According to a press release issued by her media aide, Desmong Utomwen, the event showcased Nigeria’s dedication to climate action and sustainable development on the global stage.

The Presidential aide emphasized the significance of addressing climate challenges as the global community approaches the midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development while highlighting the importance of the event in fostering discussions on financing strategies critical for climate action.

Demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to the global climate agenda, Orelope-Adefulire highlighted the passage of the Climate Change Act 2021 and the establishment of a National Council on Climate Change. She reminded the audience of Nigeria’s pledges at COP26 in 2021, including the ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

The Presidential aide underscored the integrated approach to SDGs implementation in Nigeria, aligning short and medium-term national development plans with the SDGs since 2016.

She emphasized the importance of the Integrated National Financing Framework as a manifestation of Nigeria’s dedication to the 2030 Agenda and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda for financing development.

Looking ahead, Orelope-Adefulire outlined Nigeria’s commitment to prioritizing key initiatives and reforms outlined in the INFF Roadmap.

Despite global fiscal challenges, the nation aimed to mobilize public and private financing, ensuring prudence in public sector investments to support SDGs achievements.

She stressed the importance of partnerships with the United Nations Development system, the private sector, and non-state actors for a holistic approach to implementing the INFF Roadmap in Nigeria.

In his remarks during the panel session, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, who chaired the National Steering Committee on Nigeria’s INFF, highlighted how Nigeria would accelerate her Climate Action Plan through the INFF.

He noted that with global efforts in the implementation of the SDGs, climate action, inclusive facing serious challenges, climate action and ambition must be accelerated through international cooperation, collaboration, and mobilization of the necessary financial resources.

He also emphasized that the SDGs required increased investments and alignments from public, private, domestic, and international sources, as the climate emergency is a global crisis that requires a global response.

Also speaking, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, UNDP’s Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa, praised Nigeria on the INFF initiative. She stated that Nigeria recognizes that understanding its internal financing landscape and making deliberate efforts to consider all economic dynamics, would benefit economic development, social enhancement, and the tackling of climate change.

The position was also echoed by Ms. Vivi Yulaswati, the Deputy Minister of Maritime and Natural Resources/Head of National SDGs Secretariat Ministry of National Development Planning, Mr. Alex Wang, Director Global Committee on social business for SDGs China, and Ahmad Salihijo of the Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria, who were the other members of the panel.