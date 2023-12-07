COP28: FG Pledges 20% Reduction In Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

Nigeria in alignialignmentthe Conference of Parties (COP28) objective to intensify efforts in limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels approved the revised National Climate Change Policy, 2021, which mainstreamed Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and pledged a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to provide policy measures and actions for implementation at all levels of governments.

The Minister for Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal made this known in a keynote address delivered at the Cop28 Nigeria Day of Celebration held at the Nigerian pavilion in Dubai.

The Minister noted that Nigeria confronts challenges in implementing its climate commitments, including dependence on fossil fuels, deforestation, land degradation, water scarcity, poverty, and insecurity.

“While per capita emissions are relatively low, the country’s total emissions rank highest in Africa and 15th globally. Nigeria grapples with the impacts of climate change, such as rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, flooding, drought, and desertification.

“Addressing these challenges, Nigeria has initiated various programs, projects, and initiatives in the areas of mitigation and adaptation as the huge solutions and avenues to explore the opportunities and low-hanging fruits attached to climate change issues”.

He noted also that Nigeria passed the Climate Change Act, providing a legal framework for its climate response, and defining roles and responsibilities for stakeholders. “The Act makes provision for regular review of the country’s climate actions”.

The minister said Nigeria is poised to advance its climate resilience and adaptation efforts, concurrently contributing to global mitigation goals as well as seeking international support, especially from developed countries, to implement climate actions and address climate change’s adverse effects.