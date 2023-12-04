COP28: FG Didn’t Sponsor 1,411 Delegates To Dubai – Presidency

The Presidency has said only a handful of the 1,411 Nigerian delegates who registered to attend the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, were sponsored by the Federal Government.

The Presidency made the clarification on Sunday, December 3 in response to the controversy trailing the choice of delegates picked by President Bola Tinubu to trepresent the country at the summit.

The Presidency who also clarified that the delegates are attending the summit to promote their respective causes and not for a jamboree, said a bulk of the contingents comprised private sector players, such as businesspeople, civil society organisations and delegates from Nigeria’s oil-producing Niger Delta region.

In a statement issued by President Tinubu’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, emphasized that delegates from all countries, whether from government, private sector, media, or civil society groups, attend COP summits and conferences as parties, and their attendance is registered against their countries of origin. This doesn’t necessarily mean they are sponsored or funded by the government.

Ajayi stated that the large contingent from Nigeria is not solely government-funded. He highlighted the involvement of stakeholders from Nigeria beyond the government, including business leaders such as UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu and Chairman of BUA group Abdul Samad Rabiu, who are promoting sustainability and climate actions through their businesses.

Ajayi emphasized that the UN Climate summit commands attendance of prominent figures from across the world, including statesmen, politicians, corporate titans, and activists, who promote global agendas. He further noted that parties involved from Nigeria include government officials, business leaders, environmentalists, climate activists, and journalists.

The Presidency defended Tinubu’s participation at the summit, stating that he and other officials on the Federal Government delegation are in Dubai for serious business, not for a jamboree. Ajayi highlighted the importance of Nigeria’s participation in light of the country’s significant stake in climate action as a nation with a large extractive economy.

The Nigerian Government nominated at least 589 delegates to attend this year’s COP28 climate change summit in Dubai, making it the fourth country with the most nominated delegates. The participants include Ministers, Governors, heads and directors of agencies, presidential aides, officials of the National Council of Climate Change, the SDGs office, and members of the organized private sector.

The document also revealed that over 84,000 onsite and online participants have badges for this year’s Conference of the Parties from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The number of delegates for this year’s summit is nearly double the previous year’s COP27 in Egypt, and it surpasses the delegate count for COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The document also included a category of participants known as “host country guests,” who are receiving badges as guests of the Emirati Government. These guests include influential figures such as Bill Gates, former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, CEO and chairman of French energy company EDF Luc Rémont, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The final figures based on participants who appeared onsite and collected a physical badge will be released by the UNFCCC after the summit ends.