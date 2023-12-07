COP28: Digitalisation’ll Fast-Track Industrial Decarbonisation –AVEVA

The CEO of AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, Caspar Herzberg, has urged business owners to deploy digitization to reduce industrial waste and minimise global emission. Herzberg, who is leading the company’s delegate to COP28 conference, said this company is set to enlighten stakeholders on how leveraging data in a connected industrial economy can accelerate the path towards a sustainable future.

AVEVA is a gold sponsor of the International Chamber of Commerce pavilion within the Blue Zone of the United Nations Conference of the Parties, in Dubai, UAE, with the aspiration of building bridges between developed economies and the global south. According to him, the company will highlight how digital solutions can minimize CO2 emissions of existing industrial infrastructure while maximizing efficiency across the value chain and delivering measurable cost savings that can be invested in clean technologies.

AVEVA’s delegation at COP28 is led by CEO, Caspar Herzberg, along with Lisa Wee, Head of Global Sustainability; Harpreet Gulati, Senior Vice President, Head of PI System Business; Evgeny Fedotov, Senior Vice President, EMEA; and Nayef Bou Chaaya, Vice President MEA. Speaking about the conference, Herzberg said: “The world must dramatically cut waste. The industrial sector accounts for a quarter of global emissions.

Every day, our customers prove that digitalization enables industrial companies to drive measurable carbon reductions, including for traditionally energy-intensive industries. “At AVEVA, our ambition is to accelerate low-carbon innovation, and drive circularity and efficiency across the value chain. We want the software we create to transform how industries are designed and how they operate, to accelerate climate action and reduce inequalities.

Forging partnerships with businesses, governments and civil society leaders here at COP is critical to build forward- thinking, collective solutions that accelerate climate action, worldwide.” Evgeny Fedotov, Senior Vice President, EMEA, at AVEVA, added: “Collaboration is essential to driving efficient global value chains – collective action is also essential to drive decarbonization. This is why we want to be part of the conversation at COP28 to advance necessary and inclusive climate progress by building bridges across international communities.

“As a driving force toward a more sustainable world, COP28 is a milestone moment for the world to take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement. We are eager to engage with world leaders, governments, and our technology peers, to drive insightful discussions on how together, we can accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.”