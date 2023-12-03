COP28: Climate Change Induced Humanitarian Crisis Must Be Tackled With Durable Solutions – Edu

The Federal Government is seeking the partnership of the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent Authority to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Policy on Humanitarian Response in Nigeria.

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu made this known when she visited the Acting Secretary General of the UAE Red Crescent Hammoud Al-Junaibi on the sideline of COP28 to foster partnership between the two countries which will strengthen humanitarian Response in Nigeria.

Edu, who commended the UAE Red Crescent Authority, for their impact in the region, appealed that it is time to expand their intervention to Nigeria and other African countries, explaining that Nigeria sincerely appreciates their support in the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister said her Ministry has articulated a blueprint tagged “The Renewed Hope Strategic Roadmap for Humanitarian Response and Poverty Alleviation” duly endorsed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She said the blueprint aims to set up humanitarian response systems in the entire country that can respond to emergencies effectively while improving the lives of persons affected and providing social safety net coverage to those affected by humanitarian crises, explaining that the buying-in of the UAE Red Crescent Authority will give a boost to the interventions.

“Recognizing the scope and complexity of the task at hand, the Federal Government through the Ministry is eager to collaborate with the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent Authority and your global team, to achieve durable solutions to some of the challenges within our mandate”

“The roadmap outlines a comprehensive strategic response program aimed at enhancing the quality of life for our citizens and providing much-needed support in critical areas such as durable shelter, nutrition, health, safe water, grants for vulnerable, livelihood, Regional Humanitarian Hubs, support for out-of-school children’s programme for conflict-affected areas where children have been displaced and a host of several other initiatives.

Continuing, the Minister said: “The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, in line with this mandate, is committed to fostering collaboration with strategic and reputable international organizations like yours, to effectively implement this ambitious strategic roadmap.

“Our target through this partnership is to reach approximately 3 million individuals of concern, whose lives have been deeply affected by conflicts, natural disasters, and other emergencies across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“We recognize the inevitable expertise, financial resources, and experience that the UAE Red Crescent Authority brings to the table, your track record of principled humanitarian work and dedication to improving lives aligns perfectly with our objectives”The Minister stressed.

Responding, the Acting Secretary General of UAE Red Crescent Authority(ERCA)His Excellency Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, said the ERCA was pleased to work with the Nigerian Government through its humanitarian and poverty Alleviation community policies and initiatives.

Al-Junaibi emphasized the role of the authority in the Emirate and was ready to partner with Nigeria in fulfilling its humanitarian set goals as part of its international commitment and shared responsibility.

Some of the specific areas of partnership requests include the Regional Humanitarian Hub system. Durable shelter, nutrition, safe water, access to quality healthcare, and grants to the vulnerable for livelihood, among others.