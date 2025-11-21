COP 30: African Group Rejects $125bn Tropical Forest Forever Facility

At the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 30) in Belem, Brazil, the Africa Make Big Polluters Pay (MBPP) Coalition has rejected the newly launched Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF), describing it as a dangerous and misleading attempt to financialise nature under the guise of protecting it.

The TFFF, spearheaded by Brazil, is being touted as a $125 billion blended-finance fund that promises annual payments to countries for protecting and maintaining their forests.

But in a statement released this week, the Africa MBPP said the facility – widely marketed as an innovative climate finance instrument – offered no real support to climate-vulnerable nations.

The Africa MBPP, comprising over 32 member organisations including Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Gender CC Southern Africa, Global Forest Coalition (GFC), and others from across the continent, is committed to holding polluting corporations accountable for their significant contributions to the climate crisis.

The coalition warned that TFFF reduces tropical forests to “tradable assets” controlled by powerful financial institutions, who will in turn perpetuate the same extractive systems that drive deforestation, exploitation, and inequality.

“The excitement that has trailed the launch of the TFFF is misplaced,” the coalition said. “Rather than safeguarding forests, it commodifies living ecosystems, undermines Indigenous and community-led stewardship, and erodes the principles of climate justice it claims to uphold.”

According to the group, the TFFF poses grave risks to Africa, home to some of the world’s most biodiverse forests and climate-vulnerable communities.

“Instead of empowering African nations, the Facility risks tightening financial dependence and eroding local sovereignty over forest resources,” the Africa MBPP said.

Countries including Nigeria, Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Liberia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Uganda are being drawn into a system, the group says, that places investor returns above community needs.

“What it offers is not real climate finance, but new layers of external bureaucracy and financial engineering, the group warned.

According to the coalition, the TFFF’s model, which centres a large investment fund whose returns are prioritised for investors before any payments reach countries, risks deepening corporate influence and excluding frontline communities whose knowledge and custodianship have long protected biodiversity.

The Fund proposes to pay countries about $4 per hectare of standing forest annually, an amount the coalition describes as tokenistic compared to the ecological, cultural, and economic value of tropical forests and the real costs of community-led protection.

Far from advancing the Paris Agreement or Africa’s restoration goals, the coalition added, the TFFF “threatens to divert attention and resources away from genuine, community-led climate actions towards opaque financial schemes whilst replacing public accountability with private financial interests at the same time.”

The group criticised the Facility’s financing structure, noting that it functions less like a climate-response mechanism and more like a financial vehicle designed to generate market-based returns. The coalition expressed concerns that forest payments are tied to the performance of the facil- ity’s investment portfolio, meaning countries receive only what is left after investor obligations are met.

It argued that this approach rep- resents “a blatant privatisation of forest finance, rooted in speculation rather than sustainability.” “By contrast, if even 1 percent of the $2.7 trillion spent annually on global military budgets were redirected, it would free up $27 billion a year – over six times what the TFFF’s risky, market-based model promises.”

According to the coalition, this comparison “exposes the TFFF for what it truly is: a profit-making instrument disguised as climate action.” The MBPP Coalition also condemned the decision to appoint the World Bank as trustee of the TFFF, describing it as a regressive and exclusionary arrangement that undermines local ownership and accountability.

“Experience has shown that World Bank–led climate finance centralises power, delays funding, and silences frontline communities, making the TFFF another bureaucratic obstacle rather than a climate solution,” the coalition added.