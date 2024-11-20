COP 29: Nigeria Working Towards Achieving Net-zero Emissions By 2060

Share

President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria is working towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and enhancing its National Determined Contribution (NDC).

President Tinubu made this known in a statement delivered at the 29th session of Conference of parties to the United Nations framework convention on climate change (COP29-UNFCCC) held in Republic of Azerbaijan.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, noted that Nigeria was one of the countries of the world most vulnerable to adverse impact of climate change. He said: “There are increasing evidences that the country is experiencing widespread challenges attributed to climate change and its impacts.

“These directly constitute severe limitations to the achievement and progress of our sustainable development and associated aspirations.

“To address these concerns, the country is intensifying the implementation of policies and plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions, increase resilience, and include climate change solutions into national planning processes.

“Nigeria is making investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, transportation, and other climate friendly initiatives.”

The president Further informed that Nigeria is working towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and enhancing its National Determined Contribution (NDC).

“Accordingly, Nigeria has developed its NDC implementation framework and looks forward to partnering on its delivery.

“In Nigeria, in our stride towards reducing susceptibility to climate change, we are incorporating adaptation measures into policies, programs, and actions. “An Adaptation compact with project pipelines exists to help us build the much needed resilience.

“We are open to partnerships in this regard. Also, the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) is being finalized to make Nigeria more resilient to its development priorities and systems.”

Share

Please follow and like us: