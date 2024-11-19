COP 29: Nigeria Working Towards Achieving Net-Zero Emissions By 2060 – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigeria is working towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and enhancing its National Determined Contribution (NDC).

President Tinubu made this known in a statement delivered at the 29th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29-UNFCCC) held in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The president who was represented by the Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, Balarabe Abbas Lawal noted that Nigeria is one of the countries of the world most vulnerable to the adverse impact of climate change.

“There is increasing evidence that the country is experiencing widespread challenges attributed to climate change and its impacts. These directly constitute severe limitations to the achievement and progress of our sustainable development and associated aspirations.

“To address these concerns, the country is intensifying the implementation of policies and plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions, increase resilience, and include climate change solutions into national planning processes. Nigeria is making investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, transportation, and other climate-friendly initiatives.”

The president further informed that Nigeria is working towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and enhancing its National Determined Contribution (NDC).

” Accordingly, Nigeria has developed its NDC implementation framework and looks forward to partnering on its delivery. In Nigeria, in our stride towards reducing susceptibility to climate change, we are incorporating adaptation measures into policies, programs, and actions. An Adaptation compact with project pipelines exists to help us build the much-needed resilience.

“We are open to partnerships in this regard. Also, the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) is being finalized to make Nigeria more resilient to its development priorities and systems.

“To enable countries’ resilience strong enough to withstand climate change impacts, Nigeria hereby advocates for the provision of means of implementation to achieve the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).

President Tinubu also assured that Nigeria country is committed to implementing its Energy Transition Plan and Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy, to increase renewable energy sources and energy efficiency. We are open to collaborating and partnering to expand our proportion of renewable energy mix.

“In our effort to reduce our carbon footprint and achieve our national objectives, we have developed a framework and strategy plan for participation in the Article 6 Carbon Market.

“In 2023, an Intergovernmental Committee on Carbon Market Activation Plan was formed to oversee the carbon market’s efficient implementation. Further, Nigeria has established an Article 6 Carbon Market Framework that incorporates national interests in the carbon market activation plan. Currently, a national carbon registry is being developed”.

Nigeria aligns with the rest of Africa in demanding greater, easier access to international climate finance, including grants and concessional loans, to support mitigation and adaptation efforts while stressing the need to significantly scale up adaptation finance to enable developing countries to accelerate adaptation and build resilience.

