Cop 29: Climate Mitigation, Energy Transition, Gender Balancing In Focus

President Bola Tinubu at COP 29 called for greater and easier access to international climate finance, including grants and concessional loans, to support mitigation and adaptation efforts.

For him, it is imperative to increase adaptation finance for Nigeria and other developing countries. Tinubu, whose national statement was delivered by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, also said Nigeria’s adaptation plan was being finalised ahead of the February 2025 deadline.

Tinubu said: “Nigeria aligns with the rest of Africa in demanding greater, easier access to international climate finance, including grants and concessional loans, to support mitigation and adaptation efforts.

“We stress the need to significantly scale up adaptation finance to enable developing countries to accelerate adaptation and build resilience.

We also urge accelerated efforts to operationalise the loss and damage fund to mitigate the damaging impacts of climate change.

“In Nigeria, in our stride towards reducing susceptibility to climate change, we are incorporating adaptation measures into policies, programmes and actions.

An adaptation compact with project pipelines exists to help us build much-needed resilience. We are open to partnerships in this regard.”

He added: “Also, the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) is being finalised to make Nigeria more resilient to its development priorities and systems.

“To enable countries’ resilience strong enough to withstand climate change impacts, Nigeria hereby advocates for the provision of means of implementation to achieve the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).”

The President further disclosed that Nigeria is developing a new carbon market registry to reduce its emissions footprint.

According to him, Nigeria has developed a strategic plan to engage with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement — which focuses on the mechanisms for calculating carbon market units and establishing pricing structures.

The framework was agreed by parties in the first week of COP29. Tinubu said: “In our effort to reduce our carbon footprint and achieve our national objectives, we have developed a framework and strategy plan for participation in the Article 6 Carbon Market.

“Further, Nigeria has established an Article 6 Carbon Market Framework that incorporates national interests in the carbon market activation plan. Currently, a national carbon registry is being developed.”

Meteorological support

Also, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, later revealed that Nigeria had secured the commitment of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) for expanded technical support to beef up its climate and meteorological capacity.

Keyamo, via his official X handle, explained that the agreement was made at a meeting between him and the WMO’s Deputy Secretary General, Ms. K.O Barrett, at COP 29).

According to him, the WMO also committed to providing technical assistance to Nigeria as one of its Peer Advisors.

Keyamo said: At the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference held in BAKU, Azerbaijan, (otherwise known as COP 29), I participated in a number of sessions/meetings/activities.

“I had a fruitful session with the Deputy Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organisation, Ms. K.O Barrett, and her team where we secured a commitment from the world body for more technical assistance to Nigeria as one of its peer advisors.”

It was gathered that this assistance targets to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to tackle climate-related challenges by improving its meteorological services and leveraging advanced technical expertise.

WMO’s commitment positions Nigeria to benefit from expanded technical assistance. The assistance includes specialised training for local meteorologists, improved capabilities to monitor, predict, and mitigate climate as well as weather-related risks and access to advanced tools.

Such advancements are crucial for enhancing Nigeria’s efforts to manage its climate resources effectively and protect vulnerable communities from the impacts of extreme weather events. Also these advancement in meteorological services could enhance aviation operations in Nigeria.

The benefits are enormous as better weather monitoring and forecasting can increase flight safety, optimize flight planning, and support efficient airport operations and further strengthen Nigeria's position as a regional aviation hub. The designation of Nigeria as one of the WMO's Peer Advisors is a sig

“Nigeria aligns with the rest of Africa in demanding greater, easier access to international climate finance

nificant milestone achievement in the nation’s active participation in global climate initiatives. Peer Advisors are member states or institutions acknowledged for their ability to guide and support others in strengthening meteorological and climate-related capacities.

Through this partnership, the WMO promotes the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise across its global network.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) established in 1950, is a specialised agency of the United Nations and is dedicated to fostering international cooperation in meteorology, climatology, hydrology, and related disciplines.

The WMO, after its establishment, had been pivotal in addressing global climate challenges by providing critical data, technical expertise, and capacity-building support to its member states.

Evolution

On his part, the Special Adviser on Energy to the President of Nigeria, Office of Energy, Olu Arowolo Verheijen, said that one of the most important ways to shape tomorrow’s energy workforce in Nigeria and other African countries is to look beyond the traditional places and welcome a new crop of talent, especially women, and young people, who, she said, possess a global perspective and reach and understand the context of the 21st Century.

She added that they were equipped with the fresh perspectives and bold energy to design and implement radical new solutions to lingering problems.

These were her views at the recent African Energy Week (AEW) which took place in Cape Town, South Africa with the theme: “The Future of Energy: Shaping the Workforce of Tomorrow.”

According to her, while efforts to attract women into STEM and the energy sector are important, attraction alone isn’t enough, retention and advancement to senior levels are equally crucial.

She stated that the real differentiator for women breaking through from mid-level to executive roles is sponsorship.

She said that women need powerful advocates who actively support their growth and position them for opportunities and ensure their representation at the highest levels.

The President’s S.A. also said Nigeria and the other African countries are at a point in their developmental process where energy access is critical in shaping the continent’s future.

Noting that the continent’s resources (including renewables) are abundant, she, however, decried that over 75 per cent of the population lack sufficient energy access.

She stated that seeking to change this narrative, it was needful to ensure that energy ceases to be the limiting factor in Africa but rather becomes a tool for driving industrialization and development.

According to her, one of the ways to address this is through a productive energy workforce. “There is no doubt that the future we are moving into will be very different from where we are coming and what we are used to.

It will take incredible amounts of human energy and a diversity of talent and expertise to enable us to adapt to these rapidly evolving and often unpredictable scenarios and circumstances.

“We are the ones who will determine the outcome of the delicate balance between energy security, affordability and sustainability for this continent,” she said.

“We are determined and pour everything into ensuring that this Presidency ends up far more consequential in reforming and repositioning Nigeria’s energy sector, than any other presidential administration since democracy returned to Nigeria twenty five years ago.

“And this is something that many more leaders on the African continent must do, going forward, and with a sense of urgency also. Sponsorship makes a great deal of difference.

It is what has allowed male leaders to dominate many leadership positions in the public and private sector in Africa today. “It is not because women are less qualified, or less available, or less endowed with what it takes to lead at the highest levels. No.

It is simply that men have simply come to enjoy the longstanding serendipity of being more likely to be sponsored into influential positions. It is that simple.

And it is now time for women to enjoy equal access to this, to being bet upon, to being given more chances. “It is not a debate about capacity or competence; women have proven themselves to be just as capable as men, whether in the energy sector or elsewhere.

“The future belongs to us so we are driven every moment by a sense of urgency to reshape that future. We are also driven by the desire to not let the President down or leave room for his daring bet to be questioned by anyone.

We are doing this work for the President, who campaigned on a vision of reform and renewal, and very importantly, for the country. Nigeria cannot afford to continue underperforming against its immense potential.

“We are also doing it for the multitudes of women and young people out there, who deserve to be sponsored into positions of impact and influence – who have what it takes to create unprecedented waves of reform.

I am keenly aware that the significance and impact of work will influence whether more people like us get a similar chance in the future.”

Unlocking Africa’s potential

Chief Executive Office of Heirs Energies, Osayande Igiehon, speaking on “Navigating Nigeria’s Energy Future,” at the AEW; highlighted groundbreaking perspectives on unlocking Africa’s vast energy potential while ensuring environmental stewardship.

According to him, the future of African energy lies not in choosing between traditional and renewable sources, but in harmonising both to create sustainable solutions that address the continent’s unique challenges.

Also speaking during the high-profile panel on “The African Upstream: Investment Trends and Future Opportunities,” Igiehon articulated a bold vision for indigenous energy companies’ role in Africa’s energy transformation.

He detailed how Heirs Energies’ integrated approach is reshaping industry standards while advancing the continent’s energy security agenda.

Last Line

He said: “Our success in revitalising mature assets while pioneering sustainable practices proves that African companies can lead the global energy transition. We’re not just participating in the industry’s evolution; we’re driving it.”

