COP 28: Nigeria’s Ex-Minister, Sunday Dare To Speak In Dubai 

The immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare will have the opportunity to speak about his passion for collective involvement from an individual perspective in the climate change crusade.

Last year in Egypt, he sounded the urgent need to continue to involve the youth. Youth empowerment and climate action he believes are instrumental in driving sustainable development initiatives and promoting environmental consciousness.

To This end, he has been invited to speak at a side event hosted by Vivacity Development during the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event, titled “Climate Change Awareness – Nigeria’s Action Plan,” will take place on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 9 Expo City, Dubai UAE, within the Nigerian Pavilion located in the Blue Zone.

Recognizing the urgent need for collective action in combatting climate change, Sunday Dare will share his insights and experiences in Nigeria’s efforts and private sector efforts to address this global challenge. As the former Minister for Youth and Sports Development, he played a pivotal role in promoting sustainable development and fostering environmental consciousness among Nigerian youth.

The side event organized by Vivacity Development aims to raise awareness about climate change and highlight Nigeria’s action plan for tackling this pressing issue. It will provide a platform for stakeholders, policymakers, and experts to exchange knowledge, ideas, and best practices in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

Sunday Dare’s participation in this event underscores his commitment to making a positive impact on the global stage. His presence will undoubtedly contribute to fostering collaboration and inspiring innovative solutions to combat climate change in Nigeria and beyond.