COP 28: ETI Signs $200 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan With European DFIs

A syndicate of European Development Finance Institutions (EDFIs) has announced a $200 million Sustainability-Linked Loan to support Ecobank Group’s Sustainability and Climate strategy on the sidelines of the COP 28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE). The syndicate was led by Proparco, and includes: Norfund, DEG, FMO and EFP. The deal was disclosed in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’s (ETI) statement seen by Saturday Telegraph yesterday.

The statement was titled: “Conference of the Parties (COP28): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Signs Its First Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) For US$200m With a Syndicate of European Development Finance Institutions (ED- FIs) Led by Proparco.” Proparco is a subsidiary of the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group focused on private sector development. Nor- fund is the Norwegian Investment Fund for developing countries. DEG offers long-term finance and consultancy services and also finances financial institutions and funds and infrastructure projects.

FMO is a Dutch development bank structured as a bilateral private-sector international financial institution based in the Hague, the Netherlands. European Financing Partners (EFP), is a joint venture between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and several European DFIs. It is a co-financing vehicle established in 2003 aiming at promoting sustainable development of the private sector and strengthening co-operation between eligible European Development Finance Institutions and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

A statement signed by Chief Financial Officer ETI, Mr Ayo Adepoju, also said the deal is a significant milestone, adding that it is the first-ever sustainability-linked loan to a sub-Saharan African financial institution. He explained that the facility is linked to two major climate commitments including Climate Disclosures and the definition of a Climate Strategy. He added that the facility also includes a Climate Action Plan.

Sources said that Proparco, in partnership with the German consulting firm IPC, will provide long-term advisory support to Ecobank Transnational Incorporated teams to achieve these ambitious targets. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) is the Lomé based parent company of the Ecobank Group, which oversees 33 banking subsidiaries across the African continent. According to the source, ETI is a key actor in the sub-Saharan African banking sector, with product offerings for SMEs and delivery of market-leading financial services even in fragile economies.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ecobank Group, Jeremy Awori said: “Sustainability is integral to Ecobank’s mandate and pan-African purpose. “The signature of this sustainability-linked loan agreement is another confirmation of the seriousness with which the Ecobank Group accords to sustain- ability, which for us is both a responsibility as well as an opportunity. “This sustainability-linked loan builds upon our success as the first pan-African banking Group to issue Tier 2 Sustainability Notes in 2021.

“We take pride in paving the way for other financial institutions on the continent. We are grateful for the collaboration with our esteemed partners, led by Proparco, including Nor- fund, DEG, FMO, and European Financing Partners. “Together, we are committed to making a positive impact and promoting sustainable financing practices across the continent. “Proparco is proud to support a long-standing partner in integrating the climate agenda as a cornerstone of its strategy and operations.”

Chief Executive Officer of Proparco, Françoise Lombard said: “ETI is paving the way for the entire African financial industry. This first-ever Sustainability-linked loan to a banking group in sub-Saharan Africa is a flagship.”