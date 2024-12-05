COP 16: FG, India Unite To Tackle Desertification, Drought

Share

Nigeria and India are assiduously working together to address common challenges related to desertification and land degradation at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification at the Conference of Parties 16 (UNCCD COP16), taking place at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, in a bilateral discussions with his counter part from India, Bhupender Yadav, at the side lines event at COP16 in Riyadh discussed issues related to strengthening cooperation as members of International Alliance and issues related to Energy Access and Transition.

Ibrahim Haruna, the Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations Unit disclosed this in a statement signed yesterday.

The conference which started on December 2, with 196 countries and the European Union representative includes Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal representing the country at the event.

