Coordinator, Solomon: Why Edo IDP made education priority

Pastor Folorunsho Solomon is the founder of the Home For The Needy, IDP situated in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. It is no longer news that for over 20 years, the centre has played a major role in the rehabilitation and resuscitation of thousands of persons, particularly those that were rendered homeless in the North East by Boko Haram insurgents. In an interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, Pastor Solomon spoke on the challenges in the camp. Excerpts:

You just recorded another milestone achievement in the area of academics for your wards as over 150 students under your mentorship got admitted into various Nigerian universities this session, what is the secret behind this feat?

First, I want to thank God for keeping us through despite lack of funds and logistics. I also thank everyone who stood by us through all these turbulent times. I thank those, who believe in us; those who feel that this work that we are doing is worth it. I’m happy that our students are making huge progress in education. Like people say, nothing good comes easy, these children have gone through difficulties. It’s just by His grace that we are achieving these kind of results.

These children sleep at the security post to attend lectures. They write exams with empty stomachs, but they are determined. Looking at where they are coming from, they want to become somebody in life, they want to excel, not minding their experiences. They want to grow and help their communities having passed through difficulties. They are human beings, they are Nigerians, they are children of other people, so they need care and attention. Edo IDP is noted for progress, hence this achievement.

Can you say you are fulfilled yet?

For me, I am satisfied. This is all I wanted to do. I want to see people who can become something very great, men and women that would be useful to themselves, useful to their parents, useful to their various environments, and useful to the world.There are some people who God has created great, but because of lack of opportunity they have been wasted and everybody suffers for it at the end. So, I am elated, and I’m happy, satisfied and I am celebrating. I am satisfied to see the results, now but not satisfied to see much that are still left behind to do.

You have won various humanitarian awards in Nigeria, does this change your orientation about these children?

Yes, awards have been coming. The award I got from Leadership Newspapers was the first and we said let’s accept this one. When it was done I saw how it inspired the children more. That’s why I said okay let me go and accept this one. The purpose of accepting the award is to inspire the children, to make them know that some people recognise what we are doing. It is when you take it serious that it would one day become what the world will also see and know that you were once down and now you’re up.

I went to pick that award to appreciate the children and to appreciate all our supporters. As for me, I am not working to get awards. I am working to get rewarded by God because when you work for God, He will surely bless you. That’s my ultimate. It’s an encouraging one indeed.

How will you cope with the funding of these 150 students that got admitted now plus the ones that are already there?

We are believing God to finish what He has started. We want to appeal to our friends and supporters across the globe not to abandon us, these children need foods, they need books, they need funds for accommodation, they need medical attention, and everything that will make life better for them.

Our achievements thus far were made possible by members of the public, so we still appeal to them not to turn their back against us. These children are Nigerians, majority of them are victims of insurgents.

I also want to use this medium to call on Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo of Edo State to look to our direction. By the special grace of God, this IDP center has become a reference point, the world is happy with the development that is ongoing here. Edo IDP is investing hugely on capacity building. We are happy doing what we are doing to make life better for the less privileged in the society.

Looking at the educational progress within this community, what should people expect from these 150 newly admitted students?

They’re all aiming at first class. They want to be the best in their various disciplines. It is a great joy for me and it is a relief also that we were able to achieve this.

There are the things you say people don’t see, but when they see them, they can speak thousands of words more than what you tell them. A lot of things are coming out of this centre that will shock the world.

Put together now, we have over 300 students in the Universities that are products of the Home for the Needy, IDP. Uhogua.

In all of these, can we say that the challenges here are big?

Not only big, but they are enormous. It has not been easy. For instance, in one of the universities, we have not been able to pay hostel fees and for that reason our children don’t reside in the hostels. I told them that it’s going to be part of their beautiful story.

We decided to give priority to their education because education is the bedrock of any society and the best legacy you can leave for your children.

How did you celebrate Christmas in the home?

Well, we thank God for His mercies. We also thank all our friends and supporters for remembering the children during the festivities. Some good hearted people brought food items to us and the children were very happy about it. We are praying to God to bless our friends so that they can bless us in return. Whatever happens, God will make way for the children.

