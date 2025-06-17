‘Coordinated Security Reforms Key To Addressing Revenue Losses In Oil Sector’

Share

The Managing Director of Timproxy Limited, Mr. Timothy Nunu, has said that unless Nigeria decisively addresses oil theft and vandalism through coordinated security reforms, technological interventions, and community engagement, the long-term viability of its oil sector and the execution of the federal government’s budget will remain significantly threatened.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he noted that security challenges, particularly oil theft and pipeline vandalism, have a profound and multidimensional impact on oil production in Nigeria.

According to him, these issues significantly affect output levels, leading to massive production losses.

He noted that frequently, companies were forced to shut down pipelines or entire fields due to breaches, leaks, or sabotage, resulting in deferred production and missed Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota targets.

Available reports posit that Nigeria’s losses to security challenges such as oil theft and pipeline vandalism are substantial. Data from the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) showed that between 2009 and 2011, Nigeria lost approximately $10.9 billion to oil theft.

Also from 2009 to December 2012, the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reported that it alone lost around ₦165 billion to product theft and pipeline vandalism repairs.

According to the report, a total of 16,083 pipeline breaks were recorded over a 10-year period, with about 97.5 per cent attributed to vandalism.

Specifically, the NNPC reported losses of N12.53 billion between 2010 and 2012 due to pipeline vandalism, with 2,787 line breaks resulting in 157.81 metric tons of petroleum products lost.

Further reports showed that between 2009 and 2020, Nigeria lost approximately 619.7 million barrels of crude oil valued at N16.25 trillion ($46.16 billion) due to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

In 2022, the country lost $700 million monthly due to 470,000 barrels per day of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Between 2017 and 2021, Nigeria recorded about 7,143 cases of pipeline of 208.639 million breakages and deliberate vandalism, resulting in crude oil theft and petroleum product losses barrels valued at $12.74 million or N4.325 trillion.

From 2017 to 2021, Nigeria spent N471.49 billion to repair or maintain sabotaged or vandalized pipelines. Between 2009 and 2018, Nigeria lost about 4.2 billion liters of refined petroleum products valued at over $1.84 billion at an average rate of 140,000 barrels per day.

In 2023, a notable incident involved the Trans-Niger Pipeline, which produces 180,000 barrels of crude per day, being shut down for a year due to vandalism.

This resulted in the loss of approximately 65.7 million barrels of oil, valued at around $5.45 billion or N2.3 trillion.

Also in 2023, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited reported 131 crude oil theft incidents in one week which included 24 illegal connections, 43 illegal refineries, 19 pipeline vandalism acts, and 23 vessel Automatic Identification System infractions.

There was a production decline in 2024 such that Nigeria’s crude oil production fell to 1.32 million barrels per day in February 2024, down from 1.42 million barrels in January 2024, reflecting a daily loss of 104,000 barrels.

The country’s 2024 target was decreased to 1.38 million barrels per day, down from 1.748 million in 2023.

However, the federal government has implemented measures to combat oil theft, including signing the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Measurement Regulations in 2023 and creating a strategy to reduce oil theft.

In addition, Indigenous companies have also been awarded pipeline surveillance contracts to prevent oil theft.

