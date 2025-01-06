Cooperative Moves To Establish Cattle Ranches In 774 LGAs

Share

The National Agricultural Mechanisation Cooperative of Nigeria (NAMCON) is planning to establish cattle ranches in the 774 local government areas.

According to the cooperative, the move is part of sustained plausible efforts to modernise livestock production in the country and bolster value-addition.

National President Aliyu Waziri said on Saturday in Kaduna the ranches would be provided with adequate animal feeds, mega dams and an array of features of world-class equipment.

He added that they would also be provided with clinics, western and Islamic schools and other necessary infrastructure.

Waziri said: “These ranches will be fully equipped for both rainy and dry season farming activities for the sustained production of food.

“This is crucial to boosting food security in the country, jobs creation, poverty eradication and jerking off Nigeria’s foreign reserves.”

According to him, the ranches will also have plantations of various economic trees such as mango, guava and cashew, among others.

