Cooperation Of Nigerians, Security Agencies’ll Reduce Insecurity By 50% – Public Analyst

A public analyst, Dr Shina Amoo, on Saturday said insecurity in some parts of the country would be reduced by at least 50% if there is more cooperation between Nigerians and security agencies to address insecurity in some parts of the country.

He noted that security agencies need to be provided with the necessary information and synergy for better performance.

In an interview on Saturday, he cautioned against unauthorised use of sirens on the roads, adding that such use could endanger the security of lives and property.

He said: “If we adhere to security tips and adopt modern security mechanisms, I assure you, insecurity will go down by 50%. We need to support the security architecture of this country. Unauthorised use of sirens on the road is not good.

“One thing that is very challenging in supporting the security architecture that is put in place is the issue of siren usage. A lot of unauthorised people use sirens in their vehicles.

“Many of us, when we are able to upgrade our Hi-lux vehicle, the next thing is to put a siren on top of it and start driving it about. Even though there are some of them whose drivers will be holding a cane because they have a siren on the vehicles.

“They use a cane in the traffic, and gentlemen driving or walking on the road leave the road for them. There are those whose drivers use a siren while driving them to their banks. By doing so, they expose themselves.”

The public commentator also advised people who are in the habit of covering their plate numbers to stop such an act, adding that it inhibits effective performance by security agencies.

He also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Nigeria Police Force for suspending enforcement against the use of tinted glasses in obedience to a court order.

He said that such showed that the Nigeria Police Force is law-abiding and abides by the rule of law.

He, however, said that without prejudice to the court, he supports the ban on tinted glasses as he noted that some people hide under tinted glasses to perpetrate some unwholesome acts.

Amoo said, “We discovered that there are some people who are not necessarily supposed to use tinted glass, but they use it. Another issue is the covering of plate numbers. There are people who always cover their vehicles. So, these things are very challenging.

“We need to support security arrangements put in place by security agencies. If we actually want insecurity to end in this country or to be pushed to a minimum, we need to support the security architecture of the country. Why are we covering our number? Why are you attaching importance to nothing?”