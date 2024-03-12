Cooking With GameChangers Premieres In Lagos

The seasonal premiere of Cooking With GameChangers held recently in Lagos with attendance by industry players, crème de crème amongst others that’s include Guinness World Record breaker, Kafayat Shafau better known as Kaffy, MI Abaga, show creator, Seyi Banigbe, Daniel Etim-Effiong and Captain Toba Abifarin.

Speaking at the event, show creator, Seyi Banigbe who doubled as a lawyer and media executive disclosed how the new show was conceived and created.

She said the show was designed in such a way that it is appealing to the audience, most especially food enthusiasts, and food bloggers amongst others. She however showered accolades on the show’s judges and host highlighting how each person performed phenomenally well during the filming of Cooking with GameChangers.

The judges participated in a fun meal-plating game where they were challenged to make the best plating with the jollof rice and vegetables provided. Guests had a lot of fun cheering the judges who were judged this time by leading food bloggers and chefs. Gina Ehikodi-Ojo of Geena Foodies and Spice chose Captain Toba’s plating as her favourite.

Guests proceeded to watch an episode of Cooking with GameChangers while they enjoyed a specially curated 2-course dinner. Notable culinary experts and influencers present were Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba, Tai of Foodie in Lagos, Abiodun of Meals with Abi, Grace of Velvety Foods, Atinuke Obele of Teekayskitchen and many more.

The GM of LASODA, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, was present alongside featured GameChangers such as the GM of LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, Segun Dada of CAPSA, Segun Bankole of Sovereign Trust Insurance, Ngozi-Ezeka-Atta of Jaga Beauty, Yemisi Obe of Grandios Pap amongst many others.

Cooking with GameChangers is a spinoff of the popular talk show, “Binging With GameChangers”, which airs on TV stations nationwide and has amassed over 60 million monthly viewers in its 7 years of airing on television.

Each episode of Cooking with GameChangers follows a day in the life of a top corporate executive and an accomplished entrepreneur who ends up in the Cooking with GameChangers kitchen for a cook-off to determine the “Ultimate GameChanger”.

The cooking competition is supervised and judged by celebrity show host, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and judges M.I Abaga, Kaffy, and Captain Toba.