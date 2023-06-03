Cooking Marathon: I’m Still Waiting For Guinness World Records Confirmation –Hilda Baci

Weeks after breaking the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours, Nigeria’s popular chef, Hilda Baci, has expressed frustration at the delay in the confirmation of her cooking feat by the body.

The world had watched in astonishment as Baci embarked on a cooking marathon that saw her cook for four days non-stop amid cheers from many Nigerians, including former Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), who placed a call to encourage her while the cooking lasted.

Persecondnews recalls that Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio and other celebrities had visited Baci at her cooking spot to cheer her to victory.

With questions constantly asked by her fans about the confirmation by the Guinness World Record body after it claimed that it was looking at evidence submitted before announcing its verdict, Baci said she couldn’t wait any longer.