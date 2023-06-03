New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Cooking Marathon: I’m…
Vinkmag ad

Cooking Marathon: I’m Still Waiting For Guinness World Records Confirmation –Hilda Baci

Vinkmag ad

Weeks after breaking the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours, Nigeria’s popular chef, Hilda Baci, has expressed frustration at the delay in the confirmation of her cooking feat by the body.

The world had watched in astonishment as Baci embarked on a cooking marathon that saw her cook for four days non-stop amid cheers from many Nigerians, including former Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), who placed a call to encourage her while the cooking lasted.

Persecondnews recalls that Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio and other celebrities had visited Baci at her cooking spot to cheer her to victory.

With questions constantly asked by her fans about the confirmation by the Guinness World Record body after it claimed that it was looking at evidence submitted before announcing its verdict, Baci said she couldn’t wait any longer.

Read Previous

TUC To FG: Reverse Petrol Price Till Agreement With Labour Is Reached
Read Next

Fuel Price Hike: Oil Marketers Rake In Over N21.8bn Daily

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023