Cooking Gas: Ships arrive with N25. 3bn LPG at Lagos jetties

As the Federal Government resolves to crash the price of cooking fuel, four vessels have arrived with 23,000 tonnes (23 million kilogrammes) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) valued N25.3 billion at the Lagos port jetties.

Currently, the price of the fuel is N1, 100 per kilogramme, while it takes a shuttle vessel $450,000 to bring 3,000 metric tonnes or $150 per metric tonne to the port.

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that Alfred Temile had arrived New Oil Jetty (NOJ) with 8,000 tonnes, while Verrazane, has started discharging 9,000 tonnes Bulk Oil Plant (BOP) and 2000 tonnes at Lister jetties respectively.

The shipping data explained that Sapet Gas berthed with 4,000 tonnes New Oil Jetty (NOJ).

However, despite the rise in local consumption, lack of enough facility at Lagos jetties and challenges of sourcing foreign exchange have hampered smooth importation of 660,000 tonnes of LPG needed into the country as there are only 12 LPG depots in Lagos with capacity to store 69, 968 tonnes (6.9 million litres) where the product is largely consumed.

Also, there is no enough LPG vessels to ferry the fuel from Europe as the country depends on the only one NLNG’s LPG vessel, while other carriers are foreign owned ships.

As at now, only NAVGAS and New Oil Jetty (NOJ) terminal in Lagos are the only jetties getting regular supply.

Finding also revealed that with a 15 per cent annual growth rate, Nigeria’s demand will surge from 1.1 million tonnes to 1.3 million tonnes by the end of 2023 and 1.5 million tonnes in by 2024.

However, 100 per cent of the produced LPG volumes from NLNG have been channelled to the domestic market, supplying about 40 per cent or 440, 000 tonnes of Nigeria’s domestic LPG demand.

Besides, it was learnt that Nigeria would still need about 2.6 million metric tonnes of LPG production to meet its 2025 National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited has said that its domestic liquefied petroleum gas scheme has guaranteed a 40 per cent delivery into the Nigerian market.

The price of LPG has risen from about N600 per kg to about N1,100 per kilogramme, depending on the location. But the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, said that the price hike had nothing to do with NLNG supplies.

He linked the rise in price to exchange rates and escalating price benchmarks mirroring crude oil prices.

Odeh added: “The domestic LPG market, like any other, is subject to dynamic market forces and various external factors. Such factors as changes in exchange rates, and escalating price benchmarks mirroring crude oil prices and the Panama Canal drought-induced vessel scarcity impacting transport costs, especially for imported LPG, have had significant effect on energy prices in the recent times and could undoubtedly be some of the reasons for recent price hikes witnessed in the domestic market.

“NLNG has been making defining contributions to the domestic LPG market, spurring the steady growth of the nation’s LPG market volume from less than 50,000 metric tonnes of imported LPG in 2007 to over 1.3 million metric tons of both domestic and imported LPG today. NLNG currently delivers over 450,000 metric tonnes per annum of Butane, the main product in cooking gas and has embarked on domestic propane supply to further grow the market.”

Currently, NLNG is the highest single supplier of LPG into the domestic market, with an estimated 400,000 metric tonnes supplied in 2021.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Philip Mshelbila, explained that in 2021, NLNG increased its LPG supply commitment from 350,000 metric tonnes (or 28 million 12.5kg cylinders) to actual delivery of 400,000 metric tonnes (or 32 million 12.5kg cylinders), thereby directing most of its production into the domestic market.

He added: “This commitment to do all that we possibly can and supply 100 per cent of our LPG production to the domestic market.”

Mshelbila noted that the focus on domestic market marked the company’s strong commitment to its passion to increase the utilisation of one of the most versatile energy sources in the world.

“Committing 100 per cent of our LPG supply is a major milestone in our journey of domestic gas supply. We supplied our first butane cargo into the domestic market in 2007, which helped to develop over the years the LPG industry in Nigeria from less than 50,000 tonnes to over one million tonnes market size annually by the end of 2020.”