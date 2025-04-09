Cooking Gas Price Crashes As 6KG Refill Falls To N7,200

Share

The prices of cooking gas have fallen. Investigation by New Telegraph yesterday showed that it now costs N7,200 to refill a 6kg of gas in some parts of Lagos.

The price for a refill of 6kg of gas was N7,800 as of March 06; N8,400 as of February 08 and N9,00O in January 14.

The price of 12kg refill as of April 8, was N14,400 while that of 1kg was N1,200.

As of March 06, it cost N15,600 to refill 12kg; and 1kg was N1,300.

It cost N16,400 to refill 12kg and N1,366 for 1kg as of February 08; while as of January 14, 12kg cost N18,00 and 1kg was N1,500.

The Managing Director, Gas Connects, Sulaimon Abiodun said there are many factors responsible to the recent crash in gas prices in Nigeria.

He said one the factors is the Federal Government’s ban on exports of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, (LPG) (cooking gas).

He noted that in February 2024, the Nigerian government implemented a ban on the export of LPG to enhance domestic supply.

According to him, this policy led to a significant reduction in prices, with LPG dropping from approximately N1,500 per kilogram to around N900 per kilogram by June 2024 in some areas in Nigeris.

He stated that the increased availability of LPG in the local market was a direct result of this intervention.

