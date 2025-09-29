Cooking Gas Palliative: Ekiti Residents Shower Encomium On Falegan

Residents in Ekiti state have expressed deep appreciation to a philanthropist, Hon. Opeyemi David Falegan, for his initiative of cooking gas palliative that took place in six locations in Ado Ekiti at the weekend.

Falegan’s foundation was said to have been distributing free cooking gas to civil servants in all 16 Local Governments of the state.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the initiative, with appreciation to Falegan for the kindness. They described him as a trustworthy and reliable philanthropist who has made a significant impact on their lives.

They praised Falegan’s humanitarian work, saying “it has touched many phases of life.”

The beneficiaries also commended him “for impacting people’s lives positively and making life better for Ekiti people, especially during this period of economic hardship.”

Some of them include Oni Olanipekun, Ms Oladele Jumoke, Chief Ajayi Adedayo, and Dapo Kolawole, who appreciated Falegan “for his various programs targeted to reduce suffering in the society.”

Earlier, some beneficiaries, like Fakunle Lekan, Abiodun Ayokunle and David Thomas, called on Falegan to join politics, saying that “if he were in government, people would enjoy his benevolence more”. They believe ” his humanitarian work shows he has the potential to make a positive difference in the lives of Ekiti people.”

They added that: “Overall, Falegan’s cooking gas palliative initiative has been well-received by Ekiti civil servants, who appreciate his kindness and generosity.

” Falegan has been making waves with his generous palliative initiatives, such as “Free Fuel Distribution where Falegan has distributed free fuel to thousands of Okada riders (commercial motorcyclists), Mini bus drivers (Alakoto), tricycle riders, private car owners, and motorists in Ado Ekiti and its metropolitan areas. This initiative aims to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal and economic hardship.

“Cooking Gas Distribution, which has also provided free cooking gas to civil servants in all the local government areas in Ekiti, with thousands of women and families benefiting”

The beneficiaries declared that ” The gesture has brought relief to many, allowing them to divert funds meant for gas to other essential needs like food.”.

Other Falegan’s programs highlighted by the beneficiaries are: Support for Widows and Students.

“Falegan’s ODF Foundation has been supporting widows with monthly food supplies, small business grants, and educational materials. He has also sponsored thousands of students for exams and provided free JAMB registration for many, enabling them to pursue higher education.

Speaking with Journalists in Ado-Ekiti at the Grand finale of the 2025 gas palliative, the philanthropist and the Founder of Opeyemi David Falegan Foundation, Hon. Opeyemi David Falegan, said he is very overwhelmed by the massive turnout and the encomium showered on him by the entire civil servants in Ekiti. Falegan promised a periodic check on the people of Ekiti.

He lamented on poor state of roads in Ekiti, while calling on the government “to fix some major roads in the state.”

The Philanthropist stressed that his visit was not politically charged by the government to prioritise policies rather than politics.