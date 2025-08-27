Cook To Sue Trump Over Order To Fire Her From Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook will file a lawsuit challenging her removal by President Donald Trump, marking a major escalation in the president’s battle with the US central bank.

“President Trump has no authority to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook,” her lawyer Abbe David Lowell said in a statement.

The president has said there was “sufficient reason” to believe Cook had made false statements on her mortgage, and cited constitutional powers which he said allowed him to remove her.

The unprecedented move comes as Trump has put increasing pressure on the Fed – especially its chair Jerome Powell – over what he sees as an unwillingness to lower interest rates.

Meanwhile, Trump and his Cabinet met, the day after he ramped up his battle with the US central bank, reports the BBC.