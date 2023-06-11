Cook-A-Thon: Netizens Reacts As Chef Dammy Charges N1K For Food

Social media is currently buzzing as Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy who is on a quest to unseat Hilda Baci for the longest cooking hours is reportedly charging a sum of N1k for her food.

In a video shared on Twitter by @DamiAdenuga, it could be seen as the young Nigerian lady is calling out the chef for putting a price on her food.

The lady claimed that the food made at the cooking marathon was free for the first two days. However, Chef Dammy allegedly put a price of N1K and made it mandatory for those interested.

“So, coming from the stable of information, they said that no free food today. You have to pay N1K if you want to eat food; yesterday was free,” she said.

Here are the reactions that have trailed Chef Dammy’s N1K charges on her food at the Cook-a-thon.

DAMIADENUGA wrote: “This breaches the rule of setting the record as selling of the food isn’t allowed ”

AdahorX stated: “What do you expect after hating, she needs more sponsors to buy foodstuff so expensive, more love less hate.”

adegunna_julius wrote: “This is the time the enterprising spirit of the Ekitis should come in. The state government should be involved. Sponsors, private and corporate, should come in too.”

Saint_of_Africa penned: “At this point, I strongly doubt if she has the financial resources to go on with this, they will just start boiling rice and more rice.”

Nonsoeze431 said: “What if it’s a lie, u guys should not discourage this girl pls naa.”

charlek_ wrote: “Of course, this is the kind of stuff hungry girls do TikTok for, to trend. She can’t do a video on how she can ask for sponsors to support her. We have to be better as a people!”

jouslaw wrote: “Hilda could have had Free Sponsorship but Dammy may be using Normal funding.”

Watch the video below …