Cook-A-Thon: Irish Chef Surpasses Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record

An Irish Chef, Alan Fisher, has broken two Guinness World Records for longest cooking marathons.

The Irish Chef who owns a restaurant and is based in Japan, set a new record for the “longest cooking marathon for an individual” with a record of 119 hours and 57 minutes, surpassing the previous record holder held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci by more than 24 hours.

Announcing her new feat, the Guinness World Record (GWR) on its website said following this remarkable accomplishment, Fisher then tackled the “longest baking marathon (individual)” and succeeded in setting a new record with a time of 47 hours and 21 minutes. The previous record was held by Wendy Sandner from the United States, with 31 hours and 16 minutes.

Fisher took on both record-breaking attempts back-to-back, enduring a gruelling schedule that saw him in the kitchen for over 160 hours, with just over a day of rest between both feats.

His fear was to recover from pandemic hardships that nearly shuttered his business.

To set the records, the chef prepared over 550 kg of food and 3,360 portions of 32 Irish recipes. Fisher said support from his local community kept him going through fatigue and hallucinations.

However, GWR had praised Fisher’s incredible feat of endurance.

Speaking after his feat, he stated, “I was representing myself, my family, and Irish food, and sharing our story. I couldn’t give up. That was the only option,”