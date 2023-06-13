New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
Cook-A-Thon: Hilda Baci Reacts To Guinness World Record Certification

Renowned chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci has reacted to Guinness World Records (GWR) certification as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

New Telegraph earlier reported that GWR on Tuesday finally certified Hilda as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Retweeting the certification statement from GWR, Hilda wrote, “This is the best news ever, omg omg omg thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, Guinness World Record said it deducted seven hours from Hilda Baci’s 100-hour longest cooking marathon by an individual record because “she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

The record body put her official record at 93 hours 11 minutes and not 100 hours.

