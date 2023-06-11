Cook-A-Thon: Hilda Baci Reacts As Chef Dammy Set To Beat Her 100 Hours Cook Time

Celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effrong, better known as Hilda Baci has taken to her Instagram page to address fellow professional cook, Chef Dammy amidst her attempt to break her 100-hour Guinness World Record.

It would be recalled that Hilda broke Guinness World Record for 100 hours after overtaking the former record holder, Lata Tandon’s achievement some weeks ago even though she is yet to be announced officially.

However, in a bid to surpass Hilda Baci’s records, an inspired young lady, Chef Dammy has embarked on the journey to become the current record holder as she vows to hit a 120-hour mark.

Amidst the controversy trailing Chef Dammy’s attempt, Hilda Baci has however thrown her support applauding her unwavering spirit.

She wrote, “The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits.

“Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit. #DreamsUnleashed.”

However, here are the reactions that have trailed her public support for Chef Dammy.

