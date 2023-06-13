Cook-A-Thon: Doctor Gifts Chef Dammy Cash, Two-Week Cook Tour In US

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy has continued to garner massive love and support from fans across the nation as she is set to embark on a food tour in the US.

Following her cook-a-thon which begins on Friday, June 9, a Nigerian doctor identified as Dr Ayo Arojo gifted Chef Dammy a sum of N500,000 and a two weeks cook tour in the US.

The doctor who Chef Dammy caught his attention as she is relentless to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking category with a 120 hours target announced his intention for the young chef via his Facebook page, and also show his support for her.

He wrote, “Chef Dammy will be invited for a two-week cook tour in the United States. I can’t wait for her to start the process! Let us continue to support her.”

Dammy, who has surpassed 100 hours of her 120 hours target, shocked many when she announced her plan to partake in the cook-a-thon on June 9.

Chef Dammy is looking to beat the official world record for that category as Chef Hilda Baci set 93 hours cooking marathon for the longest cooking time.